You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets in retreat as traders eye tariffs deadline

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 11:48 AM

nz_nikkei_101219.jpg
Asian markets fell on Tuesday morning with investors keeping a nervous eye on the China-US trade talks with less than a week until Washington is due to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.
PHOTO: AP

[HONG KONG] Asian markets fell on Tuesday morning with investors keeping a nervous eye on the China-US trade talks with less than a week until Washington is due to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

The general consensus is that the two superpowers will eventually hammer out a partial pact as part of a wider agreement, which has fuelled a global equity rally for weeks, though comments from both sides - both optimistic and downbeat - are keeping dealers on their toes.

While the week is chock-full of key events including the UK general election and central bank decisions in the US and Europe, observers say the China-US negotiations are the only game in town.

The key concern for now is that with the December 15 deadline approaching, Donald Trump still has not scrapped planned levies on US$160 billion of Chinese goods, which many fear could derail the long-running talks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Given the market has bought into the December tariff delay in a big way, all hell could break loose if the tariffs don't get postponed," said Stephen Innes at AxiTrader.

SEE ALSO

Asia: Markets rise on strong US jobs data, trade talks in focus

"Indeed, that would be a bitter pill for investors to swallow as the reality.. sets in that they have yet again been taken down the trade talk garden path only to end up at the cliff edge."

STERLING HOLDS GROUND 

Still, agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue provided some hope to markets when he said he did not think the levies will be imposed, though analysts pointed out that while this is positive, the ultimate decision is in Mr Trump's hands.

In early trade Hong Kong slipped 0.1 per cent, Shanghai eased 0.2 per cent and Tokyo went into the break marginally lower.

Sydney, Singapore and Taipei each eased 0.2 per cent, while Manila was off 0.5 per cent. However, Seoul, Wellington and Jakarta edged higher.

There was little early reaction to data showing Chinese consumer inflation picked up in November but not as much as expected, with surging pork prices the key reason owing to African swine fever, which has seen a vast culling of the country's pig herd. However, the drop in factory prices eased, soothing concerns about future inflation rates.

Sterling remains well supported going into the final straight of the UK national vote, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson tipped to win a clear majority that will help him drive through his Brexit deal.

However, his lead has narrowed slightly in recent days, which is keeping traders on guard for a possible hung parliament and more uncertainty.

AFP

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 11:56 AM
Government & Economy

Democrats expected to unveil two articles of impeachment: reports

[WASHINGTON] Democrats are expected to announce on Tuesday two articles of impeachment against President Donald...

Dec 10, 2019 11:50 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese inflation hits eight-year high as pork prices double

[BEIJING] Consumer prices in China accelerated at their fastest pace for almost eight years in November as the...

Dec 10, 2019 11:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Chinese buyers offer to resell LNG cargoes as they struggle with weak demand

[SINGAPORE] Chinese companies are offering to resell liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes in the spot market as they...

Dec 10, 2019 11:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold's been on a tear this year and 2020 may bring more rewards

[SINGAPORE] Gold's impressive advance in 2019 - aided by trade war frictions, easier monetary policy across the...

Dec 10, 2019 11:26 AM
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices ease in November: SRX

RESALE prices for non-landed private residential properties in Singapore dipped slightly in November after two...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly