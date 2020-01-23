You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets rattled as China steps up virus response

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 11:10 AM

rk_stocks_230120.jpg
Investor nerves over the spread of a deadly new virus from China rattled Asian equities and oil benchmarks on Thursday, as authorities moved to contain the disease.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Investor nerves over the spread of a deadly new virus from China rattled Asian equities and oil benchmarks on Thursday, as authorities moved to contain the disease.

The city at the centre of the outbreak was placed under effective quarantine, with flights and trains suspended from Wuhan and residents told not to leave "without a special reason".

More than 570 people have been infected with the coronavirus across China and it has since spread to several other Asian countries, as well as the United States.

The coronavirus has caused alarm because of its similarity to Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed hundreds of people in 2002-2003.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"China's importance in the overall global supply chain and the fact they are a huge export market for many countries... opens up a more unfavourable global outcome this time around," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist of AxiCorp, said in a note.

SEE ALSO

Asia: Markets mostly up but killer virus fuels new Sars fears

Oil prices were hit hard in overnight trade with both major indexes down by more than one percent.

"Given the importance of China for oil demand and having the outbreak falling on the cusp of peak domestic travel season, the timing is particularly damaging," Innes said.

The Wuhan quarantine was announced just a day before the official start of the Lunar New Year holiday, when hundreds of millions of people travel across China.

Hong Kong and Shanghai both dropped 0.9 per cent in morning trade while Tokyo was 0.6 per cent lower.

Sydney and Seoul both fell 0.6 per cent but Taipei was up 0.2 per cent.

Innes said equity markets had so far been measured in their response to the disease, with sentiment buoyed by a strong public health response.

"With global health agencies working much more proactively and transparently to contain the Wuhan pneumonia than they did with the Sars outbreak, the market remains confident that the damaging knock-on effects will be far less harmful," he wrote.

The World Health Organization has so far demurred from declaring a global health emergency - a rare instrument used only for the worst outbreaks.

China had taken "very, very strong measures" to contain the outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

EURO TARIFF THREAT 

European stocks were hit on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump's renewed threat to impose tariffs on imported cars and a gloomy auto sales forecast.

Mr Trump once again warned of a possible 25 per cent punitive tax on European cars if Brussels fails to agree to a trade deal.

Shares in carmakers fell with Daimler dropping more than two per cent - the Mercedes parent company also warning of a likely 2019 earnings shortfall due to massive new charges related to its diesel emissions cheating scandal.

But Wall Street equities finished flat, with indexes barely stirred by either strong local earnings reports or the rising death toll in the coronavirus outbreak.

AFP

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 11:24 AM
Transport

Australia capital airport closed as bushfires flare anew

[SYDNEY] Bushfires near the Australian capital Canberra forced the city's airport to close on Thursday, as passenger...

Jan 23, 2020 11:02 AM
Garage

ByteDance seeking new CEO for its TikTok business: sources

[SAN FRANCISCO] Chinese Internet giant ByteDance Inc is seeking a new chief executive officer (CEO) for its TikTok...

Jan 23, 2020 10:57 AM
Government & Economy

As intensity fades, Hong Kong protesters mull tactics

[HONG KONG] A sharp dip in the frequency and ferocity of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests has raised questions...

Jan 23, 2020 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

Zurich police use tear gas, water cannons on World Economic Forum protesters

[ZURICH] Swiss police on Wednesday used water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas to subdue demonstrators in Zurich...

Jan 23, 2020 10:32 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar cheers jobs data, New Zealand dollar holds steady

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar jumped on Thursday after data showed the country's unemployment rate unexpectedly...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly