You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets rise but traders on edge over global outlook

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 11:07 AM

BP_ASIA_260319_31.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Asian markets staged a tentative recovery on Tuesday from the previous day's steep losses, with investors increasingly anxious about the state of the global economy.

With a mixed lead from Wall Street, regional traders had few catalysts to drive buying, while safe-haven flows saw the dollar edge up against high-yielding currencies.

Attention is also back on London, where MPs essentially wrested control of the Brexit debate from Prime Minister Theresa May with a vote that will allow them to decide on a number of possibilities for how to proceed.

Investors in Asia were suffering a hangover from Monday's pummelling, which came on the back of a drop in benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields below those for three-month bills - for the first time since before the global financial crisis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This so-called inverted yield curve shows investors are more willing to buy long-term debt - usually viewed as a higher risk - as they consider the short-term outlook more hazardous. Such a scenario has preceded several recessions in recent decades.

"Recession worries may be premature for the US, but the negative signals are consistent with the recent data," said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya.

MAY'S FRESH CRISIS 

Tokyo led gains, jumping 1.8 per cent by the break - having dived three percent Monday -- while Hong Kong edged up 0.4 per cent and Shanghai was flat.

Sydney added 0.1 per cent, Singapore put on 0.7 per cent, while Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Manila also rose.

In Britain, the Brexit saga took a new twist when lawmakers inflicted yet another defeat on Mrs May by voting to take control of parliamentary business that will see them hold a series of ballots on different options for leaving the EU.

They will now choose to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit, hold another referendum, vote for a deal including a customs union and single market membership, or leave the EU without a deal.

However, even if they decide a majority course of action, the government is not legally bound to follow their instructions.

The move came after the premier admitted she still had not secured the votes needed to get her Brexit deal through parliament.

EU leaders last week delayed the divorce but warned that unless Mrs May can push her withdrawal deal through, Britain must come up with a new plan by April 12 - or leave its closest trading partner with no deal at all.

While uncertainty reigns, the sterling was slightly higher on Tuesday, with investors still hopeful Britain will avoid a no-deal Brexit, which some warn could be an economic calamity for the country.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
3 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
4 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
5 Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins

Must Read

Yi Fang Tower.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, LionGold, New Silkroutes, Raffles Infrastructure, Kim Heng Offshore & Marine

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

Mar 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore’s top law firm sees cracks in South-east Asia’s credit markets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening