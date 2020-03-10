You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Oil bounce supports stocks after 'Black Monday'

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 11:10 AM

AB_nikkei_100320.jpg
A sharp bounce in the price of oil on Tuesday provided some support to under-pressure stocks in early Asian trade, a day after global equities suffered their biggest losses in more than a decade.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] A sharp bounce in the price of oil on Tuesday provided some support to under-pressure stocks in early Asian trade, a day after global equities suffered their biggest losses in more than a decade.

World stock markets had capitulated on what has become known as "Black Monday", with the Dow Jones Index in the US losing more than 2,000 points, and the crash even triggering the emergency break in early trade amid panic selling.

But there was some relief on Tuesday as oil prices jumped around six per cent after plunging by a third the previous day, in their worst session since the 1991 Gulf War.

Japan's main Nikkei index opened three per cent lower following the dizzying falls on Wall Street but later pared back losses by more than half.

An hour and a half into trade, the Nikkei stood at 19,622.05 points, a loss of 0.4 per cent compared to the previous day.

SEE ALSO

Asia markets collapse as virus spreads, oil prices crash

The Nikkei was helped by a sell-off in the yen, which is normally heavily bought during times of market uncertainty. A weaker yen is positive for exporters on the Japanese market and usually boosts their share prices.

The market in Seoul was down 0.4 per cent and the ASX in Australia pared losses to around one per cent after opening lower by nearly four per cent.

In China, where authorities reported the lowest number of fresh coronavirus cases since data started being reported in late January, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.61 per cent higher at 2,961.38 points.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 0.63 per cent higher, up 11.68 points, at 1,854.34.

Market panic had been driven by uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus but also a spat between Saudi Arabia and Russia over oil production that had battered prices.

Top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed the prices it charges customers following a bust-up with Russia over crude production cuts, starting a price war that sent traders into a tailspin.

Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, described Monday's market reaction as the "sum of all fears" and warned the panic had not stopped yet amid "growing evidence that an oil shock of historic proportions is now underway."

"Severe weakness in energy markets is quickly cascading into broader declines in commodity markets, high-yield credit, and equities," he said.

The panic on Monday was felt around the world, with the Dax blue-chip index in Frankfurt seeing its sharpest single fall since 2001.

London's FTSE index closed down more than seven per cent while in Paris, the CAC-40 index lost over eight per cent, its worst daily drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

"The markets have passed from panic mode into pure hysteria," said Ayush Ansal, chief investment officer at trading firm Crimson Black Capital.

"Markets were at breaking point before Saudi Arabia's decision to launch an oil price war but this latest development has taken them beyond that."

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 11:15 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares up 0.8% on Tuesday morning after sell-off

SINGAPORE equities clawed back some losses from the first hour of trading on Tuesday, reversing a 0.8 per cent fall...

Mar 10, 2020 11:15 AM
Government & Economy

Biden hopes to continue momentum in key Michigan primary

[DETROIT] Surging US presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Michigan voters on Monday to help him bolster his lead...

Mar 10, 2020 11:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Pavilion Energy signs mid-term deal with SLNG for storage, reloading

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Pavilion Energy and Singapore LNG Corp have signed a five-year deal for liquefied natural...

Mar 10, 2020 11:04 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment tumbles on potential coronavirus fallout: poll

BUSINESS sentiment among Singapore firms plunged to an all-time low in the second quarter of 2020 on coronavirus...

Mar 10, 2020 11:04 AM
Government & Economy

Japan readies 'state of emergency' coronavirus measures

[TOKYO] Japan's government Tuesday approved draft "state of emergency" measures that would allow authorities to keep...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.