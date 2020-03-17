You are here

Asia stocks lower after Wall Street has another 'Black Monday', STI down 0.7%

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 10:52 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

ASIAN stocks are trading lower after Wall Street's record plunge on Monday as policy measures by central banks and governments failed  to calm markets fraught with fear by the escalating fallout from Covid-19.

Overnight, the S&P 500 closed 12 per cent lower, effectively erasing its gains from 2019 after the US Federal Reserve made its largest off-cycle emergency rate cut since 2008's Global Financial Crisis. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 12.9 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 12.3 per cent. Volatility measures hit all-time highs.

Sentiment was hit further after US President Donald Trump warned that the economic disruption brought about by Covid-19 could extend into August, dashing any remaining hopes of a quick recovery.

"The suggestion itself also points to a recession for the US economy, an idea which many had been contemplating and would suggest a longer period of recovery for the market," IG market strategist Pan Jingyi said.

At Tuesday's open, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 0.4 per cent but traded up shortly after as bargain hunters picked up counters at multi-year lows. However, it was short-lived. As at 10.38am, the STI was trading 16.24 points or 0.7 per cent lower at 2,567.22.

In North Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 77.58 points or 0.4 per cent to 22,985.99, and mainland China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 38.43 points or 1.4 per cent to 2,750.82.

South Korea's Kospi was down 57.04 points or 3.3 per cent to 1,657.82. Japan's Nikkei 225, which was up in the second hour of trading, eventually pulled back to trade 188.24 points or 1.1 per cent lower at 16,813.80.

In South-east Asia, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index shed 151.46 points or 3.2 per cent to 4,539.20, and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite Index was trading 40.41 points or 3.2 per cent lower at 1,240.22.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, Australia's commodity-heavy S&P/ASX 200 Index was up 133.50 points or 2.7 per cent to trade at 5,135.50.

