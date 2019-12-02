You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Stocks rise, bonds slide after China industry data

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 10:56 AM

WH_chinastocks_021250.jpg
Financial markets started December with a risk-on mood in Asia following a better-than-expected reading on Chinese manufacturing that added to evidence the global economy is turning a corner.
PHOTO: AP

[SYDNEY] Financial markets started December with a risk-on mood in Asia following a better-than-expected reading on Chinese manufacturing that added to evidence the global economy is turning a corner.

Japanese stocks led equity gains across the region, while S&P 500 Index futures edged up. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed to 1.8 per cent, and their Japanese counterparts ticked up closer toward zero. The yen retreated. Sentiment could still be kept somewhat in check by the continuing lack of closure on a US-China trade deal. China's Global Times underscored that its government wants tariffs to be rolled back as part of "phase one". 

The so-called official China manufacturing purchasing-manager index exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey, and suggested an acceleration in activity in November. A second gauge is due Monday.

"This improvement in the manufacturing PMI is important because we can say with more certainty, than at the beginning of the year, that China's macro outlook is indeed stabilizing," said Aninda Mitra, senior sovereign analyst at BNY Mellon Investment Management.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Also looming on the data front this week are readings on American manufacturing and employment. Meanwhile, Black Friday hit a record US$7.4 billion in US online sales.

SEE ALSO

Asia: Markets drop as traders await next moves in China-US talks

Hong Kong shares had modest gains at the open, even after clashes between protesters and police resumed over the weekend. Elsewhere, oil prices recouped some of their 5 per cent-plus sell-off on Friday.

Key events

US ISM manufacturing and construction spending on Monday. Saudi Aramco's initial public offering is scheduled to be priced on Thursday.

Friday brings the US jobs report, where estimates are for nonfarm payrolls to rise by 190,000 in November.

Stocks

Japan's Topix index added 0.9 per cent as of 10.25am in Tokyo. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.3 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.5 per cent.

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent. The underlying gauge slipped 0.4 per cent on Friday.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.6 per cent.

Currencies

The yen dipped 0.2 per cent to 109.68 per US dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 7.0286 per US dollar.

The pound slid 0.1 per cent to $1.2915.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 1.81 per cent.

Australia's 10-year yield rose four basis points to 1.07 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8 per cent to US$56.16 a barrel.

Gold slipped 0.2 per cent to US$1,460.60 an ounce.

BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Dec 2, 2019 11:00 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC gives Hong Kong staff extra day off for 'perseverance'

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings Plc is giving its Hong Kong employees an extra day off next year in a gesture of...

Dec 2, 2019 10:39 AM
Real Estate

800 Super opens S$130m Tuas plant, announces new business lines

SINGAPORE waste management company 800 Super on Monday officially opened its new integrated energy and resource...

Dec 2, 2019 10:19 AM
Transport

Flights axed as Typhoon Kammuri intensifies ahead of Philippines hit

[MANILA] Typhoon Kammuri intensified as it came closer to hitting land in the Philippines' main island of Luzon,...

Dec 2, 2019 10:01 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks rise at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Monday following data showing a rise in Chinese factory...

Dec 2, 2019 10:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rebounds as Iraq signals deeper cuts ahead of Opec+ meeting

[SEOUL] Oil rebounded from the biggest weekly loss since early October after Iraq signalled Opec and its allies will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly