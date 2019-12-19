You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Banks, miners drag down Australian shares; NZ ends at record high

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 2:47 PM

WH_asx_021431.jpg
Australian shares ended lower on Thursday, with banking stocks and miners leading losses, while New Zealand's benchmark index closed at a record high for a second day.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Thursday, with banking stocks and miners leading losses, while New Zealand's benchmark index closed at a record high for a second day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3 per cent, or 18.3 points, to 6,833.1. The benchmark had closed flat on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Developments around Brexit and the US-China interim trade deal had eased two long-drawn pressure points for markets, but caution has returned given the steep plunge US stocks posted in December last year, and due to the developments on US President Donald Trump's impeachment.

"The market is breathing a half sigh of relief, but is still very cognitive that we haven't finished the year yet," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bluechip banking stocks accounted for most of the index's fall, with the "big four" banks giving up between 0.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares end flat as miners, banks weigh; NZ at record high

National Australia Bank Ltd fell the most, after saying on Wednesday it had self-reported shortcomings in its anti-money laundering systems to the authorities, another blow just a day after regulators filed a lawsuit against the bank over fee charges.

In a latest development to a string of scandals affecting Westpac, Australia's markets regulator said a court had ordered the bank to pay a penalty of A$9.2 million (S$8.6 million) over a financial planner's poor advice.

Meanwhile, the world's biggest miner BHP Group declined 0.7 per cent.

Heavyweight healthcare stocks also weakened after closing at a record high in the previous session. CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd closed 1.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent lower, respectively.

Energy units fell 0.9 per cent, with top loser Beach Energy Ltd giving up 4.8 per cent. Sector heavyweight Santos Ltd declined 0.9 per cent.

Elsewhere, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 1.3 per cent to 11,480.61.

The index was boosted after data showed the country's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter on robust retail spending, lifting sentiment.

Retirement village operator Arvida Group Ltd gained the most, adding 4.7 per cent to end at a fresh peak. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 02:55 PM
Transport

Philippines' Cebu Air orders 15 Airbus A320neo family jets

[SYDNEY] Philippines' Cebu Air Inc said on Thursday it had ordered 15 Airbus SE A320neo family jets worth US$2...

Dec 19, 2019 02:31 PM
Transport

Singapore firm Avation buys plane with 20m euro green loan

AIRCRAFT leasing company Avation has taken out a green loan from Deutsche Bank to finance its purchase of an ATR 72-...

Dec 19, 2019 02:23 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower as BOJ stands pat

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday due to profit-taking sales with few fresh market-moving events as the...

Dec 19, 2019 01:35 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon down 0.2% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in negative territory, tracking slight losses in other Asian...

Dec 19, 2019 12:57 PM
Technology

Tencent, Sina apps targeted in Chinese privacy crackdown

[BEIJING] China on Thursday criticised 41 apps including Tencent messaging app QQ and Sina's sports app for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly