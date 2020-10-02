You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Energy stocks, Mesoblast's near 45% drop weigh on Australian shares

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 10:47 AM

nz_asx_021020.jpg
Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged by losses in energy stocks after an overnight tumble in oil prices, while a near 45 per cent plunge in biotech firm Mesoblast Ltd also weighed on the benchmark.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged by losses in energy stocks after an overnight tumble in oil prices, while a near 45 per cent plunge in biotech firm Mesoblast Ltd also weighed on the benchmark.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell up to 0.8 per cent to 5,824.1 in early trade and was on track for a weekly drop of 2.5 per cent. The benchmark had closed 1 per cent higher on Thursday.

Mesoblast hit its lowest since late-April and was the top percentage loser on the benchmark after the US Food and Drug Administration demanded more proof that its flagship drug worked.

Meanwhile, an overnight plunge in oil prices knocked the energy sub-index down 2.5 per cent to its lowest since April 22.

Shares of Beach Energy and Oil Search were the top percentage losers, both losing around 2 per cent Mining stocks dropped as much as 2.2 per cent, hitting their lowest in nearly three months. Heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto shed up to 2.9 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares end higher on stimulus, hopes of easing curbs

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Financials declined as much as 1.1 per cent to their lowest in a week.

The tech index, the only sub-index to trade in the positive territory, advanced 2.2 per cent and hit a one-month high.

Gains in Wisetech Global, up 5.7 per cent, and Afterpay's 3.7 per cent rise boosted the index.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.1 per cent at 11,795.99 by 0110 GMT.

The top percentage gainer on the benchmark was Serko, up 6.7 per cent, while the top percentage loser was Vista Group International, down 3 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 10:20 AM
Companies & Markets

Cordlife says chairman Goh Jin Hian can fulfil duty while assisting with CAD probe

CORDLIFE Group's board on Friday said it is supportive of Goh Jin Hian's continued service as chairman and...

Oct 2, 2020 10:03 AM
Government & Economy

Judge blocks White House ban on skilled worker visas: trade groups

[WASHINGTON] A US federal judge on Thursday ordered a halt to the enforcement of a White House order that would...

Oct 2, 2020 09:58 AM
Technology

Amazon says almost 20,000 workers had Covid-19 in six months

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said almost 20,000 US employees have tested positive for Covid-19 during a time period of a...

Oct 2, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares slip at Friday's open; STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares were little changed at Friday's open after a strong showing on Thursday, buoyed by optimistic data...

Oct 2, 2020 09:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil drops for second day as worsening pandemic threatens demand drop

[TOKYO] Oil prices fell nearly 1 per cent on Friday, extending losses into a second day as rising production of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Witty Wicker

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Private home purchases at odds with headline economic toll

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.