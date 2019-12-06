You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares advance despite trade talk angst; NZ inches higher

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 3:12 PM

rk_ASX_061219.jpg
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4 per cent higher at 6,707.00 points. But it fell 2 per cent on the week, its biggest weekly percentage fall since Oct. 4. The benchmark rose 1.2 per cent on Thursday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Friday in cautious trade after US President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were "moving right along", capping a see-saw week as hopes for a an agreement rose and fell.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4 per cent higher at 6,707.00 points. But it fell 2 per cent on the week, its biggest weekly percentage fall since Oct. 4. The benchmark rose 1.2 per cent on Thursday.

Mr Trump's upbeat tone on trade on Thursday was enough to spark buying, even as Chinese officials insisted existing tariffs must be removed as part of an interim deal to defuse the trade war. Earlier in the week, Mr Trump rattled markets by saying a deal might have to wait until after the 2020 US election.

A new round of US tariffs on Chinese imports is due to take effect on Dec 15.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Markets don't expect the next round of tariffs, but are sceptical we will see a phase one deal this side of the Christmas holiday," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares extend losses as trade hopes wane; NZ slips

The heavyweight financial sub-index closed 0.3 per cent higher, though Commonwealth Bank of Australia was the only stock among the "big four" lenders to finish in positive territory.

Healthcare stocks advanced over 1 per cent, helped by index heavyweight CSL Ltd which ended 1.2 per cent higher, and medical technology company Avita Medical Ltd which rose 3.4 per cent at session end.

Oil and gas explorer Beach Energy rose 3.8 per cent while Woodside Petroleum ended 0.5 per cent higher, helping the energy sector finish the session 0.3 per cent higher. The sub-index, however, saw its worst weekly percentage loss in over two months.

Bucking the trend, the mining sector slipped 0.2 per cent at close, dragged lower by a fall in ironore prices, while marking its biggest weekly loss in nearly two months.

Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group closed 0.6 per cent lower, while the world's largest miner BHP Group slipped 0.1 per cent lower at the end of the session.

Over the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.2 per cent or 18.41 points to finish the session at 11,276.20. The New Zealand benchmark clocked in a weekly loss of 0.4 per cent, its biggest percentage fall since the five days ended Oct 25.

Electricity retailer Mercury NZ Ltd ended the day with a 3 per cent gain, while agribusiness company Scales Corp concluded up 1.4 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 02:42 PM
Garage

Swiss fintech incubator F10 sets up office in Singapore

ZURICH-BASED incubator and accelerator F10 has expanded to Singapore, and will kick off its six-month programme in...

Dec 6, 2019 02:32 PM
Technology

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son cleaves to guts-led investing in chat with Alibaba's Jack Ma

[TOKYO] Weeks after his billion-dollar bailout of WeWork, SoftBank Group Corp's founder and CEO Masayoshi Son...

Dec 6, 2019 02:15 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks edge up on hopes for US-China trade deal

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks inched up Friday on continued hopes for a US-China trade deal, with investors cautious thanks...

Dec 6, 2019 01:31 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon up 0.07%

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Friday afternoon, with the benchmark Straits Times Index...

Dec 6, 2019 01:22 PM
Technology

Samsung to take on iPhone’s popularity with big camera overhaul

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics Co's response to Apple Inc's much-improved iPhone 11 cameras is going to be a giant...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly