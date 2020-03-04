You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares close at 9-mth low

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 3:51 PM

doc79jyx64pbec1ve91fxm_doc6u463myj92e1m8lm3sp.jpg
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.7 per cent to finish at 6,325.40, its lowest since June.
PHOTO:BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended at a nine-month low on Wednesday as investors overlooked faster-than-expected economic growth and a surprise rate cut by the US Fed amid growing fears of a global economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.7 per cent to finish at 6,325.40, its lowest since June.

The Australian economy expanded by 0.5 per cent in the last quarter, more than a Reuters poll prediction. However, the growth outlook for the current quarter is overcast with travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.6 per cent to finish at 11,417.78.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 03:40 PM
SME

Some Singapore retailers to offer cash allowances to staff, loans to businesses amid virus outbreak

A GROUP of retailers is extending cash allowances to workers, and interest-free loans to fellow businesses in a bid...

Mar 4, 2020 03:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei flat as investors eye Democratic race

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed flat on Wednesday with investors cautious as they eyed results from the race...

Mar 4, 2020 03:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to rejig adviser fee pot after WongP's exit, finds nTan fees 'fully justified'

HYFLUX said it needs to undertake a "reallocation exercise" for the pot of money set aside by Utico to pay...

Mar 4, 2020 03:06 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore introduces measures to cut HFC emission; S$24.8m climate-friendly package for households

SINGAPORE is moving to reduce the emission of hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), commonly used in refrigerants, in a push to...

Mar 4, 2020 03:04 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's waterworks to be 100% solar-powered, PUB to lead coastal protection

SINGAPORE'S waterworks will be fully powered by solar energy by 2021, with the national water agency PUB taking the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.