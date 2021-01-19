You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares close higher on rebound in miners, financials

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 3:47 PM

AK_austocks_1901.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended firmer on Tuesday, as mining and financial stocks recovered from sharp losses in the previous session, with Bingo Industries being the biggest gainer in the index after the waste management firm received a buyout offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.2 per cent to 6,742.60 at the close of trade, after it ended 0.8 per cent lower on Monday.

The gains seem to be a correction from Monday's downside moves, while positive GDP figures from China on Monday also helped broader sentiment, said Nick Twidale, CEO of ApaC at Sydney-based brokerage FP Markets.

Data on Monday showed that economic growth in Australia's largest trading partner, China, picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations.

"There's no fresh negative news and domestic Covid-19 cases seem to be stabilising. These factors are helping investor confidence squeak back in," Mr Twidale added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Most investors are hoping that the quick recovery in Beijing's economy could help spur growth across the rest of the region, while Australia recorded another day with no new locally acquired cases on Tuesday.

Bingo Industries was the top gainer in the index, ending 20.4 per cent higher after a private equity firm made a US$1.76 billion play for the company.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 per cent or 42.95 points to finish the session at 12,881.31.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 03:36 PM
Transport

Europe car sales drop most on record in year bedevilled by virus

[FRANKFURT] European car sales plunged the most on record last year as relatively resilient demand in the second...

Jan 19, 2021 03:23 PM
Banking & Finance

Macquarie Consortium bids S$2.35b for waste firm Bingo

[SYDNEY] Investors including Macquarie Group Ltd. offered A$2.29 billion (S$2.35 billion) for Bingo Industries Ltd....

Jan 19, 2021 02:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

China rescuers drill new 'lifelines' to trapped gold miners

[BEIJING] Chinese rescuers drilled several fresh holes Tuesday to reach at least 12 gold miners trapped underground...

Jan 19, 2021 02:52 PM
Government & Economy

Kids sign up for vaccine trials in next step to conquer Covid

[LONDON] William Brown has yet to set foot in a classroom during his freshman year of high school - kept at home,...

Jan 19, 2021 02:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

Vietnam top coffee shipper Intimex plans to offer 49% stake

[HANOI] Vietnam's biggest coffee bean exporter Intimex Group plans to offer as much as a 49 per cent stake to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Scion of City Developments strives to salvage China deal

Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

Asia: Investors eye recovery as most markets rise, Yellen in focus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for