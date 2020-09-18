You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares drop on Victoria's virus woes; NZ at one-month low

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 3:15 PM

af_asx_180920.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower for a second session on Friday, as losses in financials offset gains in mining stocks, while a rise in infections in the country's coronavirus hotspot Victoria dashed hopes of a swifter recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed early gains to edge 0.3 per cent lower to 5,864.5 at the close of trade. The benchmark inched 0.09 per cent higher for the week after four weeks in the red.

The Australian stock market has been flitting in choppy trade this week as investors refrained from making big bets amid heightened worries about experimental Covid-19 vaccines, stimulus and a virus-battered economy.

Adding to the woes, the state of Victoria on Friday reported its biggest daily rise in Covid-19 infections in more than a week.

"Our markets are a bit balanced at the moment but we are in waiting game for the elections (US) next as it's only 30 trading days away now," said Henry Jennings, analyst at Marcustoday.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares shed early gains as Covid-19 hotspot reports more cases

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The market can't really make up its mind today about which way to jump, but looks like investors are happy to bank some money and retreat to the sidelines." Mining stocks added 1.8 per cent and recorded its best weekly gain in six, while gold stocks rose 1 per cent in their best week since May.

The country's biggest independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal ended 2.3 per cent higher as the company urged its shareholders to reject a resolution on climate change.

Heavyweight financials lost 0.5 per cent and fell to its lowest level since June 1. Financial planning giant AMP dropped up to 9.2 per cent, while the "Big Four" banks lost between 0.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 1.2 per cent to its lowest close in more than a month, a day after the country fell to its deepest economic slump on record in the June quarter.

The index ended in the red for a third straight week.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 03:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold firms on economic worries, stimulus hopes

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Friday as gloomy US jobs data cast a shadow over the economic outlook, and major...

Sep 18, 2020 03:02 PM
Technology

Ericsson to buy wireless networking firm Cradlepoint in US$1.1b deal

[STOCKHOLM] Ericsson has agreed to buy US-based wireless networking company Cradlepoint in a US$1.1 billion deal,...

Sep 18, 2020 02:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Hillhouse targets over 20b yuan for new yuan-denominated fund: sources

[HONG KONG] Private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Group is raising a fund targeting over 20 billion yuan (S$4.01...

Sep 18, 2020 02:48 PM
Garage

Arm rival SiFive says Nvidia deal spurs interest in its technology

[SAN FRANCISCO] The newly appointed chief executive of SiFive, a rising rival to Arm to supply chip designs, says...

Sep 18, 2020 02:25 PM
Government & Economy

UK retail recovery continues apace in August

[LONDON] British retail sales extended gains last month, as parts of the sector enjoyed a much faster rebound than...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, SGX, Sunpower, Mermaid Maritime, SLB Development

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Australia looks set to ease border limits and allow more citizens home

Singapore shares inch up at Friday's open; STI up 0.1%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.