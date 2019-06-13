Australia: Shares end flat

Australia's benchmark share index closed little changed on Thursday as persistent trade worries and falling commodity prices weighed on resource-based stocks, while rate cut bets bolstered financials.

[SYDNEY] Australia's benchmark share index closed little changed on Thursday as persistent trade worries and falling commodity prices weighed on resource-based stocks, while rate cut bets bolstered financials.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended flat for a second day in a row, closing at 6,542.4 points. The benchmark had touched more than a decade high earlier this week.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to set a deadline for levying addition tariffs on Chinese goods and called the relationship with Beijing 'testy'. Trade talks broke down in May and China has not confirmed there will be any meeting between US and Chinese leaders on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit later this month.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed up 0.18 per cent or 53.6 points to 10,0223.81.

REUTERS