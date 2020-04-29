You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher as virus restrictions ease

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 3:41 PM

doc7acqtw6mana11chp6vu_doc7169bq4fa7mzbu2rnp4.jpg
Australian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers, after coronavirus-induced restrictions slowly eased around the world and as strong domestic inflation data supported sentiment.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers, after coronavirus-induced restrictions slowly eased around the world and as strong domestic inflation data supported sentiment.

The country's headline consumer price index rose in the first quarter to lift annual inflation to 2.2 per cent, its highest reading in five and a half years, but the long-desired pick-up is likely to be fleeting in the face of a coronavirus lockdown and collapsing energy prices.

A rise in Australia's annual inflation helped soothe some nerves surrounding the underlying economic health of the economy, said Nick Twiddle, general manager at IC Markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.51 per cent to 5,393.4 points, off 25.1 per cent from its lifetime high and down 20.51 per cent so far this year.

On the other hand, New Zealand's benchmark index fell 0.9 per cent to 10,666.19, weighed by losses in the healthcare and consumer sectors.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 03:39 PM
Real Estate

3 commercial shophouses in Bugis, CBD up for sale

THREE shophouses in Bugis and the central business district have been put on the market, sole marketing agent...

Apr 29, 2020 03:30 PM
Government & Economy

690 new coronavirus cases take Singapore tally past 15,000 mark

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced 690 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday, taking the...

Apr 29, 2020 03:25 PM
Transport

Airbus burns through US$8.7b as aviation crisis deepens

[EDINBURGH] Planemaking giant Airbus said it consumed eight billion euros (S$12.28 billion) in cash in the first...

Apr 29, 2020 02:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Barclays profit falls sharply as coronavirus hurts borrowers

[LONDON] Barclays set aside £2.1 billion (S$3.7 billion) to cover a likely spike in loan losses as thousands of its...

Apr 29, 2020 02:54 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q1 total employment sees sharpest contraction since Sars

SINGAPORE'S total employment for the first three months of 2020 registered its sharpest quarterly contraction in 17...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.