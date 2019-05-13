You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares end lower hurt by financials; NZ gains

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 4:24 PM

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Monday, as disappointing earnings from the country's biggest bank weighed on financials, although losses were offset by gains in healthcare and gold stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.2 per cent, or 13.30 points, at 6,297.60. The benchmark rose 0.3 per cent on Friday.

Financial stocks closed down 1.8 per cent at a near four-week low after Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) took a hit to its third-quarter cash profit and announced a further A$714 million in provisions to compensate customers for being overcharged or wrongly billed for services not provided.

CBA and other top banks have spent millions in compensation to wronged customers, as they attempt to mend their reputation after the damaging Royal Commission enquiry into systemic misconduct in the sector.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CBA fell 2.5 per cent, while National Australia Bank lost 2 per cent. Westpac Banking Corp edged slightly lower.

"This update was consistent with trends seen across the other banks, with revenue pressure, elevated costs and deteriorating asset quality... with significant headwinds facing the banks, it is difficult to see much upside," UBS said in a note.

May is also usually a weak month for Australia's financial sector as top banks trade ex-dividend during the period, said Mathan Somasundaram, Market Portfolio Strategist at Blue Ocean Equities.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 3.9 per cent while Macquarie Group shed 3.6 per cent, as shares of both banks traded ex-dividend.

NAB and Westpac are set to trade ex-dividend on May 14 and 16, respectively.

An apparent deadlock in trade negotiations between the United States and China, with Washington demanding promises of concrete changes to Chinese law while Beijing remained defiant, kept the market in a state of uncertainty.

Investors took cover in healthcare stocks, a defensive sector in times of market volatility, with index heavyweight CSL ending 1.4 per cent higher.

Gold miners also rose as investors snapped up safe haven assets, with top miner Newcrest Mining Ltd gaining 0.5 per cent.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed up 0.3 per cent or 27.46 points at 10,126.83.

Utilities provider Trustpower rose 2.9 per cent while telecom service provider Spark New Zealand gained 1.8 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
5 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund

Must Read

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS inks pact to promote fintech collaboration between Singapore and China

May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev shares tumble 11% in early trading after posting Q2 earnings

May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: DBS shares tumble 2% following Citi downgrade; UOB, OCBC also slide more than 1%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening