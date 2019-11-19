You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end modestly higher on RBA's dovish tone; NZ up

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 3:41 PM

AK_austocks_1911.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed modestly higher on Tuesday, after minutes from the country's central bank meeting this month revealed a clear dovish bias, but gains on the benchmark were capped by a decline in technology stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.7 per cent to 6,814.20 at the close of trade. The main index closed 0.4 per cent lower on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates steady at its monetary policy meeting on Nov 5, but the minutes released on Tuesday showed it came nearer to a cut than first thought. The bank left the door wide open to a further move if needed.

That was a surprise to many in the markets, which had priced in only a minor chance of a November easing. Analysts said the minutes suggested a further rate cut, likely in February but potentially as early as December.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The RBA has cut rates three times this year, to a record low of 0.75 per cent in a bid to revive employment growth, consumer spending and inflation.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks close lower with eyes on US-China trade row

Mining stocks were best performers on Tuesday, ending the session 0.7 per cent higher at a near two-week high. The sub-index was helped by Rio Tinto which advanced almost 1 per cent, and Fortescue Metals Group which climbed 2.7 per cent.

The broader mining index was also boosted by gold-related stocks, with gold explorer Regis Resources closing 3.8 per cent higher and peer Northern Star Resources finishing 3.2 per cent up. Bullion prices inched up to a more than 1-1/2 week high as as fresh doubts about a trade deal between the United States and China resurfaced.

Healthcare stocks firmed nearly 1 per cent at close, with heavyweight drugmaker CSL Ltd rising 0.8 per cent, after falling in the previous session.

Pathology and radiology service provider Sonic Healthcare Ltd ended the session 2 per cent higher at a near three-month peak, after the Sydney-based co said it expects a FY20 Ebitda growth of 6 per cent-8 per cent from A$1,052 mln ($713.99 mln) in FY19 Ebitda.

Financial stocks ended trade marginally higher, with three of the "big four" banks in positive territory.

Bucking the trend, tech stocks fell 1.2 per cent, dragged lower by heavyweight WiseTech Global, whose shares tumbled about 8 per cent after short seller J Capital issued a critical report to coincide with the company's annual general meeting. Wisetech finished as the top loser on the Australian benchmark despite reaffirming its outlook at that meeting.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.2 per cent or 10.08 points to finish the session at 10,892.24.

Dairy company A2 Milk ended 10.3 per cent higher at a near two-month high, while communications infrastructure services provider Chorus Lts firmed about 7 per cent to close at a near three-month peak. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 03:46 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks down on report of China pessimism over trade deal

[SEOUL] South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday on a media report that the United States and China remained poles...

Nov 19, 2019 03:36 PM
Technology

Mario shopping kart: Nintendo unveils Tokyo store to lure casual gamers

[TOKYO] Nintendo Co Ltd unveiled its first Japanese store on Tuesday in Tokyo's trendy Shibuya shopping district, in...

Nov 19, 2019 03:29 PM
Life & Culture

Love Mud Do: McCartney to headline 50th Glastonbury Festival

[LONDON] Former Beatle Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury Festival, the pinnacle of Britain's pop music...

Nov 19, 2019 03:28 PM
Government & Economy

HSBC says British pound may soar. Or crash

[ABU DHABI] The outcome of Britain's election next month poses a binary choice for the nation's currency, according...

Nov 19, 2019 03:19 PM
Life & Culture

Here to help: how friendships can help your health

[NEW YORK] Most of the research on health and relationships is focused on romantic partners. But researchers have...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly