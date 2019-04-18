Australia: Shares end slightly up on energy sector gains; NZ down

Australian shares closed marginally higher on Thursday, as trading remained subdued ahead of the Easter holidays, with losses in healthcare and gold stocks offsetting gains in the energy sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.1 per cent, or 3.4 points, at 6,259.80, after falling 0.3 per cent on Wednesday. The index gained for a third straight week, rising 0.1 per cent.

Markets in Australia and New Zealand will be closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holidays.

The Australian healthcare sub-index fell 1.3 per cent, in line with overnight losses in their US peers, with the S&P healthcare index falling 2.5 per cent.

Sector heavyweight, drug maker CSL Ltd, slipped 1.3 per cent while Resmed Inc tumbled 4 per cent. Both companies have high exposure to US markets.

The healthcare index fell about 2.3 per cent this week, its biggest fall in 9 weeks.

The Australian financial index extended gains for a fifth straight session, closing 0.2 per cent higher. The index gained 2.2 per cent this week, its biggest weekly gain since late-February.

Meanwhile, energy stocks snapped losses to close about 1.1 per cent higher, as oil prices rose on Thursday supported by ongoing Opec-led supply cuts and a surprise fall in US crude inventories.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd rose 1 per cent after reporting a 4 per cent rise in its first-quarter revenue, while Whitehaven Coal Ltd jumped 6.4 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated from its record high in the previous session, to end down 0.2 per cent, or 22.62 points, at 9,959.62 on Thursday.

