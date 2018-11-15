You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares erase losses on Sino-UStrade hopes; NZ flat

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 3:49 PM

file729vts048bb54v7uk8f.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australian shares erased early losses to close almost flat on Thursday as investors took heart from further signs that both Beijing and Washington may be moving to de-escalate their months-long trade dispute.

US government sources told Reuters on Wednesday that China - Australia's biggest trading partner - had sent a response to US demands for trade reform but gave no further details, raising hopes the two sides could resume negotiations to end their trade war.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tacked on 0.06 per cent or 3.2 points to close at 5,736.0. But that hardly took back any of the steep 1.74 per cent slide in the previous session when a plunge in oil prices and worries of weakening global growth triggered a broad risk-off move.

The slight improvement in sentiment allowed financial shares to pare nearly all losses to close a touch lower, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia losing 0.5 per cent and Westpac Banking Corp down 0.4 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The banks had sold off in morning trade on weakness in their US peers which were hit by worries over more stringent regulations after the Democratic Party takes control of the US House of Representatives.

Healthcare stocks also erased losses to edge 0.2 per cent higher, with Cochlear Ltd putting on 0.7 per cent.

Gold stocks jumped 1.7 per cent after overnight gains in the yellow metal. Newcrest Mining Ltd firmed 1.9 per cent and St Barbara Ltd gained about 2 per cent.

On the downside, retirement community operator Aveo Group Ltd tumbled 4.4 per cent to a five-year closing low and was among biggest drags on the benchmark, after its management withheld fiscal year 2019 earnings guidance citing a softening residential market and uncertainty on future sales.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed nearly flat, off just 0.021 per cent or 1.85 points to finish at 8,825.89.

Losses among financial stocks were offset by gains in the industrial and healthcare sector.

Dairy firm a2 Milk Ltd rose 1.3 per cent at close.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

2018-11-12T041019Z_1678418836_RC1E4F897C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-RESULTS.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's transformation plan bearing fruit despite fuel-related cost pressures

Most Read

1 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
2 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 DBS makes senior management changes

Must Read

AK_lhlandliq_1511.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore, China to collaborate on fintech, regulating derivative trades

nz-condo-151021.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore new private home sales in October dive by nearly 48% over September: URA

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-054917.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Clutch of small caps plunge as much as 93% in Hong Kong

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening