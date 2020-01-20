You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares extend gains

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 3:47 PM

doc78xd4xr0sgjse266g0_doc7169bq4fa7mzbu2rnp4.jpg
The S&P/ASX 200 index touched a fresh peak of 7,092.50 points before paring some gains to finish at 7,079.50, a new record closing high.
EPA

[SYDNEY] Australian shares extended their record-breaking spree to a fifth session on Monday, mainly driven by mining stocks that gained on strong metal prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index touched a fresh peak of 7,092.50 points before paring some gains to finish at 7,079.50, a new record closing high.

The benchmark, which crossed the 7,000 threshold in one of the sessions last week, had capped a weekly gain of about 2 per cent, aided chiefly by the positive sentiment around the midweek sealing of the Phase 1 Sino-US trade deal.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed about 0.5 per cent lower at 11,746.95.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 20, 2020 03:51 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end higher as solid US data fuels risk appetite

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Monday as solid US economic data whipped up risk appetite.

Jan 20, 2020 03:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascott opens serviced residence in Japan

CAPITALAND'S wholly-owned lodging business unit, The Ascott, has opened a serviced residence in Osaka, Japan.

Jan 20, 2020 03:44 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei rises for third straight session

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained for a third consecutive session on Monday, with investor sentiment...

Jan 20, 2020 03:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust sponsor developing 30-year plan for Queen Mary

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) sponsor is working on a 30-year plan to preserve and improve the trust's...

Jan 20, 2020 03:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Surge in Ntegrator's trading volume prompts SGX query

A SPIKE in the trading volume of Ntegrator International shares on Monday prompted a query from the Singapore...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly