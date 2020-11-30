You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares eye record monthly gain on vaccine cheer, rebound hopes

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 8:50 AM

rk_ASX_301120.jpg
Australian shares opened higher on Monday, and were on track to post their biggest monthly gain, as optimism surrounding Covid-19 vaccine candidates and hopes of an economic recovery in the coming year boosted risk appetite.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares opened higher on Monday, and were on track to post their biggest monthly gain, as optimism surrounding Covid-19 vaccine candidates and hopes of an economic recovery in the coming year boosted risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.5 per cent at 6,632.90 by 2330 GMT. It was on track to add nearly 12 per cent in November, its biggest monthly gain on record.

Optimism around multiple potential effective coronavirus treatments buoyed global stock markets this month, with hopes of a swift economic recovery in 2021 further bolstering the gains.

Investors will be eyeing third-quarter gross domestic product data due on Wednesday that is expected to show a rebound in the economy - a likely 2.5 per cent growth in September quarter from a 7 per cent contraction in the June quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

"With another solid gain likely in Q4 and the growth outlook looking positive for 2021, GDP could be back to its pre-pandemic level sometime in 2021," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Heavyweight financials sub-index gained 0.5 per cent on the back of blue-chip banking stocks, with the sector on track to post a record monthly gain of more than 17 per cent.

Miners were set to post their best month since May, while energy companies were poised to add more than 30 per cent in November, their record monthly gain.

Meanwhile, an 11.8 per cent fall in Treasury Wine Estates weighed a little on the index after the winemaker said it would redirect some wine intended for China and cut costs after Beijing imposed anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 per cent to 12,703.12, on track to add more than 5 per cent in November, likely its second consecutive monthly gain.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 08:58 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday.

Nov 30, 2020 08:54 AM
Companies & Markets

Yoma Land to develop suburban offices, more apartments in Yangon

MYANMAR-FOCUSED conglomerate Yoma Strategic Holdings' real estate arm, Yoma Land, plans to develop its first...

Nov 30, 2020 08:52 AM
Companies & Markets

No Signboard full-year loss widens to S$9.8m on lower revenue

CATALIST-LISTED food and beverage group No Signboard Holdings sank deeper into the red for the financial year ended...

Nov 30, 2020 08:48 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Oct factory output rises for fifth month, retail sales jump

[TOKYO] Japan's industrial output rose for the fifth straight month in October, fuelled by stronger machinery and...

Nov 30, 2020 08:25 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday, maintaining the momentum after global rallies fuelled by robust risk...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Yoma Strategic sinks deeper into the red with US$60.5m full-year net loss

UK's sole hydrogen car maker bets on green revolution

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; one in the community

First Reit to restructure Lippo Karawaci's master lease agreements

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for