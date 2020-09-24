You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares fall over 1% as data signals slow global recovery

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 10:06 AM

nz_asx_240920.jpg
Australian shares fell more than 1 per cent on Thursday, as concerns about the global economic recovery escalated after data showed that business activity in the United States and Europe cooled this month due to new restrictions to quell the coronavirus.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell more than 1 per cent on Thursday, as concerns about the global economic recovery escalated after data showed that business activity in the United States and Europe cooled this month due to new restrictions to quell the coronavirus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.6% to 5,831.30 by 0016 GMT, on track for its worst session since Sept 9. The benchmark closed 2.4 per cent firmer on Wednesday.

Wall Street indexes fell sharply overnight after data showed a loss of momentum in the US economy during September, amid rising concerns about a potential surge in Covid-19 cases as countries head into colder months.

Additionally, a survey showed that business growth in the Euro zone ground to a halt in September, throwing economic recovery into question, as fresh restrictions to quell a resurgence in coronavirus infections slammed the services industry into reverse.

Australia's gold index tumbled as much as 4.4 per cent to its lowest level since Aug 28, as bullion prices touched a more-than-two-month low.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares rise most in over two months on rate-cut bets

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

OceanaGold Corp declined 7.8 per cent to its lowest since May 5, while Red 5 lost more than 9 per cent.

The broader mining index fell 2.3 per cent to its lowest since July 7, with mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto each dropping more than 1 per cent.

Technology stocks fell 2.6 per cent and were set for their worst session in a week.

Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay fell 4.5 per cent to mark its biggest intraday drop since Sept 17, after chief fianancial officer (CFO) Luke Bortoli said he will leave the company after three years in the role.

The financial index fell nearly 2 per cent in its worst session since Sept. 9, with all the "Big Four" banks down more than 1 per cent.

Westpac Banking Corp, which fell as much as 2.4 per cent, said it would pay A$1.3 billion (S$1.78 billion) to settle a case filed by the country's financial crimes watchdog against the lender for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.17 per cent to 11,684.8.

Top percentage losers were Serko, down 3.17 per cent, followed by Chorus Ltd, which lost 2.04 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 10:30 AM
Banking & Finance

86% of Singapore investors remain invested amid Covid-19: survey

OVER 80 per cent of Singapore investors remain invested in the markets throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, with over a...

Sep 24, 2020 10:16 AM
Garage

WeWork China gets US$200m investment, appoints new acting CEO

[BENGALURU] Office-sharing startup WeWork's China unit has received an additional US$200 million in funding from...

Sep 24, 2020 10:00 AM
Real Estate

Singapore firm launches S$52m fund for student accommodation in the UK

DESPITE Covid-19 showing no signs of abating in the UK - with the country experiencing a second wave of infections...

Sep 24, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses. The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell...

Sep 24, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares see more losses at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks resumed their downward path Thursday following another big sell-off on Wall Street as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Koh Boon Hwee, investment veterans launch South-east Asian VC

US: Stocks end sharply lower, Dow -1.9%, Nasdaq -3.0%

PwC, 2 law firms could earn S$17m from Hin Leong's rescue bid

PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

Chairman of Hanwell and Tat Seng declared bankrupt but status not disclosed by firms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.