You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares flat as fresh trade tariffs take effect

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 11:09 AM

[BENGALURU] Australian shares were little changed on Monday as investors stayed cautious, contemplating the after-effects of another round of tariff hikes in the festering trade war between the United States and China.

Beijing and Washington began imposing additional tariffs on each other's goods on Sunday, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war, but US President Donald Trump said the sides would still meet for talks later this month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.06 per cent to 6.600.80 by 0136 GMT, after gaining more than 1 per cent on Friday.

"The uncertainty related to the trade situation is persisting. The leads are negative this morning with the oil sector declining on lower prices," said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy stocks led the declines as crude futures were impacted ahead of a hurricane near the Florida coast, as closed refineries threaten to dampen demand.

Hurricane Dorian, the second strongest Atlantic storm on record, pounded two Bahamian islands on Sunday night and was forecast to move close to Florida in the next two days, according to US forecasters.

Oil retailer Viva Energy Group and gas firm Santos fell as much as 2 per cent each.

Fertiliser and explosives producer Incitec Pivot, was the top percentage loser on the benchmark after it said it would review its fertiliser business and lowered its operating profit forecast due to drought and increased costs.

The main retailers were all trading in the red after the country's largest supermarket operator Woolworths on Friday gave investors little cause of optimism about a rebound in consumer spending.

Woolworths declined as much as 1.6 per cent while its smaller rival Coles Group lost about a per cent.

The Metals and Mining sector provided the pocket of relative strength in early trade, with the sub-index gaining as much as 0.7 per cent.

Gold stocks propelled the sector as bullion gained being the safe-harbour asset at times of broader worries in the equities markets.

Dacian Gold put on about 3 per cent while Evolution Mining tacked on more than 1.3 per cent.

Overall gains in the metals sector were pulled down by iron-ore focused miner Fortescue Metals Group, which lost up to 1.8 per cent trading ex-dividend.

The heavyweight Financials index was little changed in morning trade.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 per cent to 10,769.10 with communication services provider Chorus Ltd leading the gains, putting on more than 2 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: IHH Healthcare, Keppel, Olam, TPV, SembMarine, BreadTalk

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly