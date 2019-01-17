You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares gain for third session; metal firms shine

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 2:09 PM

BP_ASX_170119_17.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australia's share index closed at its highest in more than two months on Thursday, helped by stronger materials and energy stocks, though investors held off on making big bets ahead of a slew of production reports by major resource companies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 14.9 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 5,850 for its third straight session of gains. It had advanced 0.4 per cent on Wednesday.

The metals and mining sector rose 0.7 per cent, bolstered mainly by diversified miner South32, which gained 3.6 per cent after its second-quarter coking coal output nearly doubled.

Metals stocks also gained from firmer commodity prices. London copper prices rose for a third session in a row on Thursday as China's move to inject liquidity into the financial system boosted expectations of higher demand in the world's top industrial metals consumer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group firmed 1.8 per cent while diversified miner and index heavyweight Rio Tinto, which will report its quarterly production on Friday, gained about 1 per cent.

Mining giant BHP Group is set to report second-quarter production next week, along with oil and gas players Oil Search and Santos. Resource stocks are the second largest sector on the benchmark.

Whitehaven Coal firmed more than 3.7 per cent after its second-quarter coal production rose 11 per cent. The stock was also the biggest boost to the energy index.

Woodside Petroleum pared earlier gains to finish 0.7 per cent higher after it reported a surge in quarterly revenue but flagged higher-than-expected investment costs for 2019.

Financials moved higher in tandem with their Wall Street peers as Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported strong earnings overnight, boosting investor sentiment.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd finished the session 0.7 per cent up, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd advanced 0.3 per cent.

Australia's financial sub-index rose 0.4 per cent, scaling a near 1-1/2-month high, with wealth manager AMP Ltd putting on 2.3 per cent to be around the top per centage gainers among finance stocks.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.6 per cent, or 50.37 points, to 9,077.81, a more than three-month high.

Consumer stocks such as Synlait Milk and a2 Milk rose about 2.9 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
5 CapitaLand's S$11 billion mega deal 6 months in the making

Must Read

BP_NODX_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

piracy.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to introduce new laws to ban sale of illegal streaming devices

farrer.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Real Estate

Freehold commercial building in Serangoon Road re-launched for sale at reduced price

Jan 17, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening