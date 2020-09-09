You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares hit five-week low on Wall Street tech rout

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 9:57 AM

nz_asx_090920.jpg
Australian shares fell to their lowest in more than five weeks on Wednesday, with tech stocks getting hammered the most as investors took cues from declines in the US blue-chip technology sector that sent the Nasdaq into correction territory.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell to their lowest in more than five weeks on Wednesday, with tech stocks getting hammered the most as investors took cues from declines in the US blue-chip technology sector that sent the Nasdaq into correction territory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.4 per cent to 5,866.1 by 0030 GMT, its lowest since Aug 3, after Tuesday's 1 per cent gain.

All three major US stock indexes closed in negative territory overnight as heavyweight tech firms like Apple, Microsoft Corp and Amazon Inc took a beating.

Australian technology stocks followed their US peers lower, losing nearly 4 per cent to hit their lowest since Aug 13.

Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay gave up 6.6 per cent, while software firm Xero lost 3.5 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares finish higher on stimulus hopes

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Financials were the top drags on the benchmark index with a drop of up to 3 per cent. Major lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp shed up to 3.3 per cent each.

Energy stocks declined as much as 3.7 per cent, hitting their lowest since May 4, as oil prices fell sharply overnight.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca said it had paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading covid-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study participant.

Australian biotech firm CSL had said earlier this week it would manufacture AstraZeneca's potential Covid-19 vaccine. CSL shares were down up to 3.1 per cent.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped as much as 1.2 per cent to 11,752.780, its lowest since Aug 21.

Financials were the top losers on the index, with local shares of Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shedding up to 1.9 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 10:04 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's households, firms keep hoarding cash at record pace as Covid-19 strains broaden

[TOKYO] Japan's currency in circulation and bank deposits rose at a record annual pace in August as companies and...

Sep 9, 2020 09:58 AM
Stocks

US options investors pull back on tech bets, but SoftBank's trade looms large

[NEW YORK] As a tech-fuelled sell-off hits Wall Street, investors are looking to options markets - including the...

Sep 9, 2020 09:50 AM
Government & Economy

China's August PPI -2.0% y-o-y, CPI up 2.4% y-o-y

[BEIJING] China's factory gate prices fell in annual terms for the seventh straight month in August, but at the...

Sep 9, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks plunge after fresh Wall Street sell-off

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the open of business Wednesday morning following another rout on Wall Street...

Sep 9, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at open after US rout: STI down 0.7%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Wednesday following sharp losses on Wall Street overnight as large tech shares...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Temasek posts negative 1-year return; ups exposure to China, private markets

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Stat News

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.