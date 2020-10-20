You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares track global markets lower; tech stocks shine

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 9:55 AM

nz_asx_201020.jpg
Australian shares followed global markets lower on Tuesday as record daily coronavirus infections in Europe fuelled fears of more severe lockdowns, with mining, financials and energy stock leading the retreat.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares followed global markets lower on Tuesday as record daily coronavirus infections in Europe fuelled fears of more severe lockdowns, with mining, financials and energy stock leading the retreat.

However, losses were checked by technology stocks as buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay jumped past the A$100 mark for the first time after announcing a deal with Westpac Banking Corp to offer savings accounts and budgeting tools.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.3 per cent, or 18.600 points, to 6,210.10 by 0139 GMT, as global risk sentiment took a hit after parts of the UK and Spain went into lockdown while France imposed curfews to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, the benchmark had gained 0.9 per cent Afterpay jumped 5 per cent to top the benchmark index, helping the tech sub-index rally nearly 3 per cent to hit an all-time high.

Among other gainers on the IT index, data centre services provider NEXTDC rose 1.6 per cent and software maker WiseTech Global added about 2 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares end at over seven-month high as restrictions ease in Victoria

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The metals and mining index fell 0.4 per cent in its worst intraday drop in nearly two weeks.

BHP Group Ltd slipped 0.7 per cent, despite reporting a 7 per cent rise in first-quarter iron ore output, as weak metal prices pressured global miners.

Rival Rio Tinto was 0.3 per cent lower.

Financials eased 0.4 per cent with Westpac and National Australia Bank, two of the "Big Four" lenders, dropping 0.9 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

The ASX 200 energy index fell 0.3 per cent, led by petroleum refiner Viva Energy Group, down 2.7 per cent, and Whitehaven Coal, losing 1.5 per cent.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 per cent to 12,417.1.

Among the top percentage gainers on the index, marine port services provider Port of Tauranga rose 2.7 per cent and Infratil advanced 1.8 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 10:09 AM
Companies & Markets

Amcorp Global gets green light to resume trading

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has no objection to the lifting of the trading suspension in shares of Malaysia-based...

Oct 20, 2020 09:50 AM
Real Estate

China's new home prices rise 0.4% m-o-m in September

[BEIJING] New home prices in China grew at a slightly slower monthly pace in September, data showed on Tuesday,...

Oct 20, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking US markets; STI down 0.5%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday after US markets fell overnight amid dwindling hopes for a stimulus deal....

Oct 20, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly up on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with small gains, as investors kept tabs on US stimulus talks with a...

Oct 20, 2020 09:31 AM
Companies & Markets

IReit Global rights issue raises S$142.8m to fund Spain purchase, repay CDL loan

IREIT Global on Monday concluded an oversubscribed rights issue, raising some S$142.8 million to finance the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sabana Reit's trustee rejects suggestions that it was remiss in duties

Singapore stops enrolment for Covid-19 antibody trial after US drugmaker halts trial

Nanofilm's listing on SGX could draw tech aspirants, spur greater diversity

MLT in S$1.09b logistics properties buying blitz

Brokers' take: Singtel dividends to get boost from associate's 10.3t rupiah tower sale, says DBS

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for