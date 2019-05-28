You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares up as iron ore rally backs miners, New Zealand lower

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 11:09 AM

lwx_Asx_280519_62.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares gained on Tuesday and were on track to snap a three-session losing streak with mining major Rio Tinto leading the charge to touch its best level in over a decade, bolstered by firm iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index traded 0.5 per cent, or 34.5 points higher, at 6,486.4. The benchmark had closed 4.1 points lower in the previous session.

"We've got commodities and iron ore specifically, but also the global trade concerns that have been really pushing down on the Australian market, they're receding a touch and that's why we are seeing a decent start to the day," said Nick Twidale, chief operating officer at Rakuten Securities Australia.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington was not ready to make a deal with Beijing but he expected one in the future.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The mining sub-index gained as much as 1.6 per cent hitting its highest in more than a month, taking cues from China's iron ore prices scaling a fresh record on Monday as concerns over supply intensified.

Rio Tinto notched up as much as 4.8 per cent in its third day in the black, while rival BHP Group added 2.1 per cent.

Energy stocks also featured among commodity sectors that propped up the resource-focused Australian market.

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos climbed as much as 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Financial stocks, with their heavy weightage in the Australian market, gained 0.6 per cent after spending three consecutive sessions in the red.

Australia's "Big Four" banks, considered among the most profitable in the world, advanced between 0.7 per cent and 1.4 per cent.

Traditionally defensive plays such as gold and healthcare did not fare well against a stronger market.

Gold miners Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining lost 0.8 per cent, each, while big pharma stocks such as CSL also declined as much as 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.5 per cent, or 49.9 points, lower at 10,097.79.

Utilities stocks and healthcare were among the top losers on the main index.

Z Energy declined as much as 1.8 per cent while Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation lost as much as 4.8 per cent, its worst intraday fall in over seven months.

However, Synlait Milk bucked the trend to climb 0.9 per cent after it raised its forecast base milk price for the 2018/2019 season.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war
5 Short rental cycles resulting in 'hit-and-run' business practices, says IndoChine boss

Must Read

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

BT_20190528_TRAX28_3793406.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Trax joins Singapore's rarefied unicorn stable

May 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Bukit Sembawang, China Everbright Water, UnUsUaL, Vividthree, Ossia, Vallianz, USP Group

May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro Holdings Q4 profit rises to S$51m, promotes Yip Hoong Mun to CEO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening