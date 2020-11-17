Australia: Stock exchange resumes trading after software glitch

[BENGALURU] Trading on the Australian Securities Exchange resumed on Tuesday following a software glitch that had forced the stock exchange to halt minutes after opening in the previous session.

The country's benchmark stock index gained as much as 0.4 per cent by 2330 GMT and was at its highest since March 3, the same level it touched before trading came to a halt on Monday.

Bourse operator ASX had cited Monday's outage, which disrupted trading for the entire day, to an issue that affected trading of multiple securities in a single order and led to inaccurate market data.

The issue arose after ASX's new equity market trading platform went live, despite more than a year of testing by customers, third parties, the ASX and its technology provider Nasdaq.

REUTERS