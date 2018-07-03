You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares close higher as financials lead charge; NZ up

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 3:33 PM

colin-asx-3.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Financials helped drive Australian shares higher on Tuesday, the same day the country's central bank kept rates unchanged in a widely expected decision.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.5 per cent to close at 6,210.2. The benchmark had fallen 0.3 per cent on Monday.

Late into the session, the Reserve Bank of Australia said it kept its cash rate at 1.5 per cent, an accommodative stance that policymakers have signalled will continue for some time to come.

Financial stocks saw healthy gains over the session, following a somewhat subdued start, with the main financial index rising close to 1 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The so-called "Big Four" banks all traded in positive territory, up between 0.7 per cent and 1.8 per cent.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia led the gains, while Australia and New Zealand Banking snapped two sessions of heavy losses incurred after warning of continued difficult trading conditions in the foreseeable future.

Weaker commodity prices countered some of the improving sentiment in the rest of the market, prompting selling in material stocks as investors fretted over concerns of falling demand from China because of escalating Sino-US trade tensions.

Top miner BHP fell 1.6 per cent, while Rio Tinto slid 3 per cent to a near two-month low.

Healthcare stocks, which earn a substantial portion of their income in the United States and benefit from a weaker Aussie dollar, were the second biggest contributors to overall gains.

The Aussie dollar once again slipped to recent lows as global trade tensions manifested in weaker Chinese asset prices.

Index heavyweight biotherapeutics company CSL Ltd, climbed 1.7 per cent to an over one-week high.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.2 per cent, or 111.12 points to finish the session at 9,053.59.

A2 Milk Company closed 3.2 per cent higher after Synlait Milk extended a supply agreement by two years for a2 Platinum infant formula and other products.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
3 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
4 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
5 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180703_ANGCFA2_3488124.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up

Jul 3, 2018
Startups

Amazon sales event Prime Day to debut in Singapore on July 16

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening