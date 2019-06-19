You are here

Home > Stocks

Australian shares end at best in over 11 years as US-China resuming trade talks

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 4:07 PM

file6uc0xtzlc89xuusall2.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended at their best since the global financial crisis on Wednesday, as investors took heart from the United States and China rekindling trade talks, expectations for lower US interest rates, and the European Central Bank's surprise dovish tilt.

Australian resource stocks gained the most from US President Donald Trump saying officials from both sides would prepare for his meeting with China's President Xi Jinping during a G-20 summit in Japan next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.2 per cent to 6,648.1, its highest since December 2007. It had risen 0.6 per cent on Tuesday when Australia's central bank had pointed to further policy easing in the future.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will need to secure just three votes in the country's upper house to pass legislation, with focus on his major re-election policy of A$158 billion in tax cuts for middle-income earners.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China is the biggest buyer of Australia's resource exports, so metals and mining stocks were the biggest gainers on the day, having added 1.6 per cent to a near eight-year best.

Mining behemoth BHP Group rose 1.9 per cent.

Energy stocks also advanced, with Woodside Petroleum and Santos both gaining over 2 per cent.

The US Federal Reserve's policymakers wrap up a two day meeting later in the global day. While few analysts expect a rate cut this time, chances of one later, maybe as early as next month, appear high, and investors are waiting to see how dovish the committee's statement sounds.

Helping the general improvement in risk sentiment, European Central Bank (ECB) governor Mario Draghi said on Tuesday the ECB would ease policy again if inflation failed to accelerate. Mr Draghi's surprising turnaround on easing sparked speculation of a worldwide wave of central bank stimulus.

Financial stocks sub-index, rallied over 1 per cent to its best level in nine months. The country's "Big Four" banks gained between 0.4 per cent to 1.4 per cent.

In other sectors, Coles Group extended gains to close at a record high after the firm unveiled a A$1 billion cost cutting plan on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1 per cent to 10,304.83, an all-time best.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation was the top gainer, having notched 3.2 per cent higher.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_SGX_190619_15_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
3 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
4 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
5 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads

Must Read

file6zgt88z2hz4n9kxbqi.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Real Estate

6 out of 11 'super penthouses' now for sale in the world are in Singapore: List Sotheby's

nwy_DBS_190619_71_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: DBS up 3.02% after OCBC Investment Research upgrades it to 'buy' on price correction, strong fundamentals

shentonwayzb.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Two in five Singapore employees will look to change jobs in 2019: Randstad

Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Blockchain platform Zilliqa teams up with payments startup Xfers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening