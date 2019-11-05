You are here

Australian shares end slightly higher as financials recover; NZ rises

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 3:21 PM

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.2 per cent, or 10.20 points, to 6,686.90.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, as major financial stocks recovered after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged, though gains were capped due to losses in index heavyweight Westpac Banking Corp.

The Reserve Bank of Australia, at its November policy meeting left the door open to further stimulus if needed.

A pause on rate-cut will ease pressure on the banks' margins, which have been hit due to three rate reductions announced by the central bank this year.

The financial sub-index edged up after six sessions of declines as three of the "Big Four" banks added between 0.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent, with No 3 lender National Australia Bank Ltd rising 0.6 per cent.

Shares of Westpac fell 2.6 per cent to a five-month closing low, after the bank on Monday warned of weak trading conditions. It reported a fall in annual profit.

Lenders recorded a stretch of losses recently after weak results from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac raised concerns on the sector's health.

Energy stocks advanced 0.9 per cent, buoyed by a rally in oil prices, with Woodside Petroleum, the country's biggest oil and gas explorer rising 1.2 per cent, while Oil Search advanced 0.7 per cent.

Oil prices firmed on an improved outlook for crude demand after the United States and China signalled progress in trade negotiations.

Trade-sensitive mining stocks also lent support to the local benchmark, with the sub-index rising 0.3 per cent. Major players BHP Group and Rio Tinto added 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

Gold stocks, however, dropped 2.2 per cent as increased optimism over a US-China trade deal capped gains for the safe-haven bullion. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining shed 2 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.4 per cent, or 39.99 points, to 10,801.55.

Fletcher Building rose 3.2 per cent and Ryman Healthcare gained 2.3 per cent. 

REUTERS

