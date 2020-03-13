You are here

Home > Stocks

Brazil: Stocks close down nearly 15% in virus rout

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 6:36 AM

nz_spse_130331.jpg
The Sao Paulo stock exchange closed down 14.78 per cent on Thursday, its worst day in a terrible week as Brazil struggled to deal with a market rout caused by the fallout of the new coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SAO PAULO] The Sao Paulo stock exchange closed down 14.78 per cent on Thursday, its worst day in a terrible week as Brazil struggled to deal with a market rout caused by the fallout of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilian real also plummeted to below five to the dollar for the first time ever, underlining the heavy toll the pandemic is taking on Latin America's biggest economy, while traders reeled at US President Donald Trump's shock ban on travel from mainland Europe.

The latest bad news could be particularly damaging for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump admirer, and his economy minister Paulo Guedes, who had said a week ago the real would only fall below five to the dollar "if we really mess up."

The Sao Paulo stock exchange suspended trading twice during the session in a bid to halt the plunge, but the sell-off continued, giving the Ibovespa index the seventh-worst day in its history and a total loss of 26 percent for the week.

Sharp losses on Monday and Wednesday had also triggered automatic trading halts.

SEE ALSO

Brazil: Stocks take new plunge on virus fears

Oil and airline stocks were again hit especially hard.

State-run oil company Petrobras lost 20.5 per cent, and airlines Gol and Azul closed down 36 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.

The Brazilian real hit 5.028 to the dollar in early trading, the first time it has crossed the threshold of five to the dollar since it was launched in 1994.

It later recovered some ground as the central bank intervened to prop it up with currency auctions, and was trading at 4.77 to the dollar.

Mr Bolsonaro had urged Brazilians not to panic over the virus, saying its severity was "overstated."

But the pandemic hit close to home when the government confirmed the president's communications chief, Fabio Wajngarten, had tested positive for the virus.

Mr Bolsonaro himself has undergone a test and is awaiting the results, said his son Eduardo, a lawmaker.

The Brazilian leader, traveling with Mr Wajngarten, recently made an official trip to the United States. Both men met Saturday with Mr Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence. But Mr Trump said he was "not concerned," and the White House said there was no need for the president to be tested.

The pandemic has hit the Brazilian economy hard, largely because of the country's close ties with China, its biggest trading partner and top destination for its main commodity exports.

The government cut its 2020 economic growth forecast Wednesday by 0.3 percentage points, to 2.1 per cent, and warned the fallout of the virus could end up shaving off even more.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 06:33 AM
Stocks

US: Dow ends 10% lower, joining global rout on virus fears

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks endured another bruising rout on Thursday, joining a global selloff as emergency...

Mar 13, 2020 06:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls 7% after Trump surprises with travel curbs

[NEW YORK] Brent crude slid 7 per cent on Thursday after President Donald Trump restricted travel to the United...

Mar 13, 2020 06:30 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks record worst daily loss on record

[BENGALURU] European shares plunged 11.5 per cent on Thursday, their worst daily loss on record, as responses by...

Mar 13, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil communications secretary, who met Trump, tests positive for coronavirus

[SAO PAULO] A Brazilian government official who attended an official meeting at Donald Trump's resort in Florida on...

Mar 12, 2020 11:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling slides as growing coronavirus turmoil boosts dollar

[LONDON] Sterling tanked to five-month lows on Thursday, weighed down by worsening market turmoil after US President...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.