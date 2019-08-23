You are here

Home > Stocks

China AI startup to file for Hong Kong IPO soon despite protests

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 3:38 PM

[HONG KONG] Chinese artificial intelligence startup Megvii is filing documents soon for a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise as much as US$1 billion, people familiar with the matter said, brushing aside a market downturn spurred by pro-democracy protests across the financial hub.

The owner of facial-recognition platform Face++ plans to submit an IPO filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as soon as on Friday, one of the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private. Megvii declined to comment.

Megvii is moving forward even as other companies pump the brakes on their Hong Kong IPO ambitions, wary of months of protests that've gripped the city and rocked its stock market. Alibaba Group Holding, a backer of Megvii's, is among those that are gunning for a Hong Kong listing but have held back to gauge investors' reception.

Megvii's filing will kick off the formal process for an IPO, though it could be months before its actual debut. The Beijing-based company is part of a coterie of artificial intelligence outfits underpinning China's ambition of leading the field by 2030. It competes with SenseTime Group Ltd - also backed by Alibaba - in facial and object recognition technology and Internet of Things software.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The seven-year-old outfit now provides face-scanning systems to companies from iPhone-maker Foxconn Technology Group to Lenovo Group and Ant Financial, the payments giant that supports Alibaba's e-commerce business. Its facial recognition technology has provided verification services to more than 400 million people, Megvii said in a statement in January.

Beyond commerce, the company is also building software for sensors and robots. And the Chinese government is a client: Megvii's AI technology has been used by authorities in more than 260 cities and helped police arrest more than 10,000 people, it said in January.

The company last raised US$750 million in a Series D financing round in May from investors including China Group Investment, ICBC Asset Management (Global), Macquarie Group and a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Its other backers include Boyu Capital, Ant, SK Group, Foxconn, Qiming Venture Partners and Sinovation Ventures.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Must Read

nz_MAS_230842.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

July price increase the slowest in 3 years; MAS tweaks core inflation outlook

BP_Reinhart_230819_38.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Harvard economist Carmen Reinhart warns Hong Kong could trigger world recession

nz_sgx_070819.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Stocks

Sinking Singapore stocks still seen as bright spot on dividends

Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

CapitaLand unit prices S$800m 10-year notes at 3.15%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly