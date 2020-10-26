You are here

Home > Stocks

China: Markets open lower on Monday

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 9:49 AM

rk_china-stocks_261020.jpg
Markets in China ticked lower at the open on Monday as investors keep tabs on the Chinese Communist Party's policy-making meeting this week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Markets in China ticked lower at the open on Monday as investors keep tabs on the Chinese Communist Party's policy-making meeting this week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.15 per cent, or 37.61 points, to 3,240.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.12 per cent, or 24.60 points, to 2,175.96.

Hong Kong's market is closed for a holiday.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 09:57 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls more than 1% as surging Covid-19 cases stoke demand fears

[TOKYO] Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week's losses, as a jump in Covid-19 infections in the United...

Oct 26, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open flat amid cautious trading

SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Monday amid cautious trading, after a mixed close on Wall Street last Friday.

Oct 26, 2020 09:26 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel to explore use of LNG, hydrogen to power floating data-centre park

KEPPEL Data Centres Holding (Keppel DC), City Gas and City-OG Gas Energy Services will jointly explore using...

Oct 26, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.33...

Oct 26, 2020 09:12 AM
Government & Economy

Early US voting surpasses 2016, nine days before election

[WASHINGTON] Early voting in the 2020 US election has surpassed all the pre-election ballots from four years earlier...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

Lower-income hit hardest by Covid-19, as better off still buying stocks, homes, cars

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Despite positive indicators, stock strategists urge patience

'We're not going to control pandemic': Trump aide

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for