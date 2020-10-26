China: Markets open lower on Monday

Markets in China ticked lower at the open on Monday as investors keep tabs on the Chinese Communist Party's policy-making meeting this week.

[SHANGHAI] Markets in China ticked lower at the open on Monday as investors keep tabs on the Chinese Communist Party's policy-making meeting this week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.15 per cent, or 37.61 points, to 3,240.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.12 per cent, or 24.60 points, to 2,175.96.

Hong Kong's market is closed for a holiday.

AFP