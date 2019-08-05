You are here

Home > Stocks

China prepares to allow investors to buy Xiaomi, Meituan shares

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 9:57 AM

AK_xmi_0508.jpg
Chinese authorities proposed rule changes that would for the first time allow local investors to buy shares of some popular technology companies listed in Hong Kong - including, potentially, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Chinese authorities proposed rule changes that would for the first time allow local investors to buy shares of some popular technology companies listed in Hong Kong - including, potentially, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The country's stock exchanges on Friday published draft regulations that would bring stocks with different classes of voting rights into the trading links between the mainland and the former British colony, giving onshore traders access to some of China's hottest startups.

Xiaomi Corp and Meituan Dianping went public in Hong Kong last year, the first major tech firms to use new rules permitting weighted-voting rights, also known as dual-class shares, on the city's bourse. Alibaba, which uses the structure and is listed in New York, is said to be readying a Hong Kong listing under the new regulations, which could raise as much as US$20 billion.

China's authorities have been trying to find ways to keep the country's tech companies at home, and last year worked on plans for depositary receipts, which were designed to let dual-class shares, not permitted on its major exchanges, trade onshore. A new trading venue, the Star market, allows the structure, though only smaller companies have so far gone public.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd's (HKEX) years-long push for weighted-voting rights, which are often used by tech founders to keep control of their companies even after going public, was in part premised on China-based technology firms choosing Hong Kong over the US because Chinese onshore investors would easily be able to invest via the stock connect. But mainland authorities said in July 2018 that dual-class shares wouldn't be allowed in the system, a decision that caused Xiaomi's shares to slump.

In December, the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong exchanges said they had agreed on a "detailed arrangement" for including shares with unequal voting rights into the connect, without providing more details. The new rules were expected to begin in mid-2019, the bourses said at the time.

A change would likely boost HKEX, which stands to benefit from increased trading volume. The bourse operator currently generates about 5 per cent of its revenue from the links with stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Southbound trading through the connect averaged HK$387 million (S$68.2 million) a day over the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Over the same period, the daily average turnover for Xiaomi shares was HK$743 million, while Meituan's stock averaged HK$888 million a day since its September debut.

Under Friday's draft proposal, companies would need to meet the following criteria to be included in the stock connect:

Average daily market value of at least HK$20 billion for just over six months,

At least HK$6 billion in total transaction value for just over six months, and

Be listed in Hong Kong for at least six months and 20 trading days.

The public comment period for the plans ends on Aug 9.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file76hifwe4xxfylmwp1bw.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

As retirement nears, shift more funds into quality assets

Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: JMH, JSH, Jardine C&C, Keppel, Genting, AEI, Broadway, XMH, KLW

file764dqrkp26fb1iadig8.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Hong Kong flights scrapped as Cathay Pacific unions strike

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly