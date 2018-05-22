You are here

China: Shanghai edges down in opening trade

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 10:24 AM

[SHANGHAI] Chinese stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday morning after the previous day's rally fuelled by news that China and the US had averted a potential trade war.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.08 per cent, or 2.59 points, to 3,211.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally down, dipping 0.52 points to 1,847.54.

Hong Kong is closed for a public holiday.

AFP

