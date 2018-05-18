You are here

China: Stocks end higher amid hopes for positive outcome in trade talks

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 4:36 PM

China stocks closed higher on Friday amid hopes that Beijing and Washington will reach a deal in the latest round of trade negotiations.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1 per cent higher at 3,903.06, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.2 per cent higher to 3,193.30 points. For the week, SSEC rose nearly 1 per cent, while CSI300 was up 0.8 per cent.

 China has offered US President Donald Trump a package of proposed purchases of American goods and other measures aimed at reducing the US trade deficit with China by some $200 billion a year.

