You are here

Home > Stocks

Draft rules issued to allow foreign companies to list in China from next year

Sat, Nov 02, 2019 - 12:54 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's justice ministry on Friday published draft rules to allow foreign companies to list on the country's stock exchanges, with the intention of implementing the changes on Jan 1, 2020.

China has long been criticised for barring foreign firms from its capital markets, while Chinese companies debut across the world.

The planned reform has been unveiled ahead of a major import fair in Shanghai next week, that is aimed at showcasing the country's free trade credentials.

The draft rules, published on the ministry's website, would allow foreign companies to compete for government procurement projects on an equal footing and allow them to issue bonds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They would also prohibit forced technology transfers and introduce punitive measures for such actions.

SEE ALSO

On eve of China import fair, EU warns of 'promise fatigue'

The US-Sino trade war was in part sparked by US allegations that China engages in forced technology transfers in return for market access.

The Ministry of Justice is seeking public opinion on the draft rules by Dec 1, 2019, with the intention of bringing them into force on Jan 1, 2020.

Foreign firms can enjoy preferential tax treatment, among other benefits if they invest in certain industries, fields and regions, according to the rules.

Government departments should take into account the opinions of foreign firms and chambers of commerce when drafting laws that affect them.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 2, 2019 12:34 PM
Government & Economy

Companies raise over S$500,000 to plant 30,000 trees on Jurong Island

[SINGAPORE] Thirty thousand trees will be planted on Jurong Island over the next three years in a greening...

Nov 2, 2019 12:27 PM
Government & Economy

Trump announces new acting US homeland security chief

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump announced Friday that a senior department official, Chad Wolf, would become...

Nov 2, 2019 12:24 PM
Life & Culture

Southern California blaze sears homes, orchards, threatens oil fields

[LOS ANGELES] A fast-moving scrub fire threatened orchards, oil fields and homes while displacing thousands of...

Nov 2, 2019 12:17 PM
Consumer

China's Fosun buys Thomas Cook brand for £11 million

[BEIJING] Chinese conglomerate Fosun has snapped up the Thomas Cook brand for £11 million (S$19.3 million), weeks...

Nov 2, 2019 12:14 PM
Government & Economy

On eve of China import fair, EU warns of 'promise fatigue'

[SHANGHAI] The European Union (EU) said that China should make rapid and substantial improvements to the business...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly