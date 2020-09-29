You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Bank stocks bounce off record low, helping Europe recover some lost ground

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 5:49 AM

[BENGALURU] European stocks bounced back sharply on Monday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the banking sector that hit a record low last week and data gave signs of pick-up in the Chinese economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index jumped 2.2 per cent, recording its biggest percentage gain since mid-June, after last week's 3.6 per cent drop.

The broader banks index surged 5.6 per cent in its first session of gain in eight days.

HSBC surged 8.9 per cent after Chinese insurance group Ping An, the biggest shareholder in the British bank, boosted its stake to eight per cent from 7.95 per cent.

Commerzbank rose 5.6 per cent after it named a top manager at rival Deutsche Bank, Manfred Knof, to lead the bank. The stock move was, however, in line with the broader sector.

SEE ALSO

Five members ousted from UN-backed responsible investment list

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Investors have shunned Europe's banking sector hit by a cocktail of lower global borrowing costs, rising bad loans due to the economic downturn and a dirty money scandal that made it the worst performer this year with a 42 per cent decline.

"There's a chance for tactical rebalancing, but not a structural rally in banks," said Dhaval Joshi, European investment strategist at BCA Research.

Investors have been wary about a second wave of coronavirus infections hampering business activity in Europe, while uncertainty about more US fiscal stimulus and a Brexit trade deal have all sparked bouts of volatility in financial markets this month.

"With each of these issues remaining 'live' in the near term, we expect markets to remain choppy for a bit longer," Morgan Stanley's equity strategist Graham Secker wrote in a note.

However, the worst weekly selloff in three months drove bargain hunters to step in, while data showed profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August helped the trade-sensitive German index outperform.

Europe's auto and industrial sectors, heavily reliant on Chinese demand, rose more than 3.5 per cent.

ArcelorMittal gained 4.8 per cent after Cleveland-Cliffs Inc agreed to buy the US assets of the steelmaker for about $1.4 billion.

Sonova, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, surged 14.4 per cent as it expects revenue to return to growth in the next six months.

London-based spirits maker Diageo rose 6.1 per cent after saying it had made a strong start to its fiscal year 2021, with its US business performing ahead of expectations.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 12:29 AM
Technology

NTT to take mobile unit Docomo private for US$38b, Nikkei reports

[TOKYO] Nippon Telegraph & Telephone plans to turn its wireless carrier unit NTT Docomo into a wholly owned...

Sep 29, 2020 12:20 AM
Banking & Finance

US pension funds sue Allianz after US$4b in coronavirus losses

[FRANKFURT] Pension funds for truckers, teachers and subway workers have lodged lawsuits in the United States...

Sep 29, 2020 12:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Credit Agricole to build its own Saudi Bank after stake sale

[PARIS] Credit Agricole plans to build its own corporate and investment bank in Saudi Arabia after selling the final...

Sep 29, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Senior university leaders take pay cut; students affected by crisis get financial help

[SINGAPORE] Senior management at Singapore's six autonomous universities (AUs) have recently taken a pay cut in...

Sep 28, 2020 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Pelosi rallies US House Democrats on possible presidential election decision

[WASHINGTON] US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rallying Democrats to prepare for a once-in-a-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

One-year-old among six imported Covid-19 cases from India, France and the Philippines

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.