You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Britain's FTSE dips, miners weigh as Turkey crisis eases

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 6:24 AM

[LONDON] UK shares ended the day down 0.4 per cent on Tuesday after a choppy session, weighed down notably by lower copper prices as fallout from the Turkish lira crisis that has rattled global markets since Friday eased.

The FTSE 100 closed down 0.4 per cent while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat.

Data showing wage growth in Britain had slowed even though unemployment fell to its lowest since 1975 had little impact on stocks.

"Despite the resilience of the data, the inability of wages to show any signs of pushing up from their current levels continues to act as a significant imponderable", wrote Michael Hewson from CMC Markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is likely to make the calculus around another rise in interest rates much more difficult."

Shares in Antofagasta fell 7 per cent, the worst performer, after reporting first half core earnings down 16.2 per cent versus a year earlier.

The Chilean copper producer cited weaker ore quality and higher costs and said trade tensions clouded the broader market outlook. Goldman Sachs analysts called the numbers disappointing.

Also weighing, London copper fell after data showed the Chinese economy was cooling, suggesting demand from the world's top consumer of the metal could slow.

Other miners also traded in the red, including Fresnillo down 1.5 per cent while Rio Tinto and Glencore retreated 1.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively.

Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP rose 0.5 per cent, however, after the union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile called off a strike planned to start on Tuesday.

Britain's Royal Mail fell 1.6 per cent after being fined 50 million pounds (S$88.2 million) for discriminating against Whistl, its only major competitor delivering letters.

Esure continued to rise towards the buyout price of 280 pence per share set in Bain Capital's 1.21 billion pound offer. The UK insurer was up 3.9 per cent at 227.8 pence.

"The fact that the offer was all-cash also pleased shareholders," commented Artjom Hatsaturjants from Accendo Markets. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

BT_20180815_AGNOBLE15_3531745.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
4 PayNow Corporate launched today
5 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

HONG_KONG-POLITICS-PROTEST-095735.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth loses momentum in July as trade war with US unfolds

file6udvopptct4cijw8ngr.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Joint edition of SBF and Business China forums this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening