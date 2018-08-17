You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Britain's FTSE heads higher as miners recover

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 6:03 AM

2018-07-24T125748Z_174415111_RC1EA3498800_RTRMADP_3_EUROPE-STOCKS-INDEX.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The UK's top share index edged higher on Thursday, led by a strong rise in beaten-down mining stocks as news of fresh US-China trade talks lifted sentiment across markets and sectors.

The blue chip FTSE 100 closed up 0.8 per cent at 7,556.38 points while mid caps rose 0.7 per cent.

Anxiety over a currency crisis in Turkey has rattled markets over the past week, though positive developments in the US-China trade dispute calmed nerves on Thursday with broader European markets also ending the day in positive territory.

China's commerce ministry said a fresh round of trade talks will be held with the US in August, boosting base metals prices and in turn lifting shares in heavyweight UK miners.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Investors will be very relieved there isn't a continuation of yesterday's market slump," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

Shares in Antofagasta, Glencore, Fresnillo , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton all rose between 0.9 and 2.5 per cent.

The Ftse 350 mining index bounced back 1.3 per cent, having dropped almost 5 per cent in the previous session to a four-month low.

Big, dollar-earning consumer staples stocks also gave a boost to the index as sterling traded close to 2018 lows, though the currency was modestly higher on the day. Shares in British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands and Unilever were all strongly in positive territory.

Oil majors and FTSE heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell also added points to the index, rising 0.6 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.

Elsewhere it was a heavy day for stocks trading ex-dividend, with Evraz, Legal & General and Lloyds among the biggest fallers.

Shares in Kingfisher were down 4.8 per cent after Europe's second-largest home improvement retailer said sales rose thanks to prolonged warm weather, but a weak performance at French business Castorama clouded its outlook.

"The longer-term picture for Kingfisher is tough, with a slowing housing market and few (home) movers affecting sales at its stores," Ed Monk, associate director at Fidelity Personal Investing's share dealing service, said.

Results were also in focus among mid-cap stocks. Shares in online travel agent On The Beach jumped more than 15 per cent after a trading update, while a half-year earnings report helped Kaz Minerals shares gain 2.3 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
3 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_CHINFRA17_3534644.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

China nearly quadruples infrastructure-project approvals in July

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening