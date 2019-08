[LONDON] European stock markets rose in initial trading on Wednesday, as investors shrugged off losses elsewhere.

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 per cent to 7,151.86 points compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the euro zone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 also added 0.4 per cent to 11,698.83 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 per cent to 5,378.94.

AFP