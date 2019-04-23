You are here

Europe: London stocks open higher; eurozone flat

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 4:14 PM

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 per cent to 7,480.32 points on Tuesday after a surge in oil prices boosted shares in heavyweight energy companies BP and Shell.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt DAX 30 won only a couple of points to 12,224.32 and the Paris CAC 40 was equally steady at 5,577.52 points, compared with Thursday's closing levels.

European stock markets reopened Tuesday following the long Easter holiday weekend.

