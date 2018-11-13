You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares bounce back on trade talks

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 4:46 PM

doc72qwfvs55nrtaq2r96b_doc6uxi4gsj1lcwuku4aqu.jpg
European shares bounced back from Monday's drop, which was the largest in three weeks, lifted by a resumption of trade talks. Italy will again be in focus.
REUTERS

[MADRID] European shares bounced back from Monday's drop, which was the largest in three weeks, lifted by a resumption of trade talks. Italy will again be in focus.

The Stoxx 600 Index rose 0.5 per cent, with all the subgroups gaining except for oil shares as President Donald Trump took aim at Saudi Arabia's plan to cut oil production. Telecom Italia Spa rose 3 per cent as its Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish was said to resign.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu have resumed talks on trade, and a potential Washington visit by Mr Liu is being considered, helping to ease tariff war concerns. Today is also the deadline for Italy to submit a revised 2019 budget to the European Commission after its first plan was rejected. Local newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported that changing the 2.4 per cent deficit target, as the commission has signaled the country should do, is out of the question.

"All seems more calm today," Ignacio Cantos, investment director at ATL Capital in Madrid, said by phone. "The market would very much welcome any gesture from Italy to tone down their plans and come closer to an agreement with the EU."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

Must Read

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and venture capital investments

nz-mexico-101018.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

ComfortDelGro to introduce DC Fast Charging for EVs.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro sets up first electric car fast charger for public use

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening