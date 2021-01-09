You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares clock best week in nearly two months

Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 6:24 AM

nz_europestocks_090130.jpg
European stocks logged their strongest weekly gains since November on Friday, with Germany's DAX hitting a record high on the back of better-than-expected economic data and encouraging earnings updates from chipmakers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European stocks logged their strongest weekly gains since November on Friday, with Germany's DAX hitting a record high on the back of better-than-expected economic data and encouraging earnings updates from chipmakers.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7 per cent to bring gains for the first week of 2021 to 3 per cent, largely driven by hopes that a Democrat sweep of the US Senate would lead to a large US fiscal stimulus package.

That, along with optimism that the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will fuel a strong global recovery, boosted U.S. and Asian markets to all-time highs. Europe's Stoxx 600 trades nearly 5 per cent below its record high hit in February 2020.

Germany's DAX index outperformed, gaining 0.6 per cent, after data showed both industrial output and exports rose more than expected in November.

"Germany is the powerhouse in Europe. If you get data out with value, especially at these uncertain times, that is going to push prices up and that seems to be what is happening now," ETX Capital analyst Michael Baker said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A European Commission monthly survey showed economic sentiment in the euro zone ticked up in December, but inflation held in negative territory, lending weight to expectations of loose monetary policy in the bloc.

Tech stocks topped sectoral gains as chipmakers Infineon, AMS and ASM International rose between 1.6 per cent and 6.9 per cent after global peers Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics reported strong earnings.

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics rose 1.9 per cent after its revenue estimate for the fourth quarter came in above the previous range.

Travel stocks got a boost after French catering and food services group Sodexo raised its margin outlook for the first-half of 2021. Its shares jumped 10.5 per cent to the top of Stoxx 600, while peer Compass gained 4.2 per cent.

Economically-sensitive miners surged 11.5 per cent on the week, the best performance since April 2016, while oil and gas stocks were up 9.5 per cent over the same period.

The UK's FTSE 100, heavy on bank and commodity stocks, added just 0.2 per cent to stand 6 per cent higher on the week.

Retailer Marks & Spencer slipped 2.4 per cent after it reported another big fall in sales of clothing and homewares in the three months leading up to Christmas.

"It is very clear the gulf between the food business and the clothing and home unit is widening," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell 3.6 per cent after it forecast a net loss for its fourth quarter due to higher provisions for a long-running dispute in the US.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 9, 2021 06:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut

[NEW YORK] Oil prices hit their highest level in nearly a year on Friday, gaining 8 per cent on the week, supported...

Jan 9, 2021 06:27 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end at records again as Biden eyes more stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stock indices closed at records again Friday as anticipation of a new fiscal relief package...

Jan 8, 2021 11:17 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks rise as market eyes stimulus after bad jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks added to records early Friday as markets undeterred by weak jobs data and disturbing...

Jan 8, 2021 11:10 PM
Transport

Boeing to pay US$2.5b to settle US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

[WASHINGTON] Boeing will pay more than US$2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the...

Jan 8, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

London declares 'major incident' with hospitals at risk of Covid deluge

[LONDON] London mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared a major incident, warning hospitals in the British capital could...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

British retail giant M&S logs sliding sales on virus

STI joins Asia rally, nears 3,000-level again

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for