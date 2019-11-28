You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares continue climb on US-China trade optimism

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 6:01 AM

nz_EUROPESTOCKS_281119.jpg
European stocks rose for the fourth session on Thursday, as telecom stocks rose after a report that Deutsche Telekom is examining a possible merger with France's Orange, while hopes for an end to the US-China trade dispute also helped the mood.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European stocks rose for the fourth session on Thursday, as telecom stocks rose after a report that Deutsche Telekom is examining a possible merger with France's Orange, while hopes for an end to the US-China trade dispute also helped the mood.

Deutsche Telekom gained 1.3 per cent after the German business daily Handelsblatt report. Orange shares were little changed as it said "there are no ideas or discussions going on".

Telecoms were the top performing European sub-sector with their more than 1 per cent rise.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished 0.3 per cent higher at a new 4-four peak as comments from US President Donald Trump on Tuesday that Washington was in the "final throes" of work on a deal continued to buoy the sentiment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US stock indexes also hit record highs on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Positive trade sentiment nudges stocks higher

"Trump's comments has definitely been a bit of a boost to European markets," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics.

"The move has so far been quiet because we have heard similar comments before and they haven't really translated into anything more concrete and people are still a bit sceptical about trade."

Trade optimism has helped the benchmark index rise about 1.5 per cent in a relatively uneventful week with a US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Volumes on the Stoxx 600 index were well below long-term daily averages on Wednesday.

The benchmark European index is expected to hit a record high by the end of next year, a Reuters poll showed, underpinned by loose monetary policy and hopes of an orderly Brexit.

Among major country indexes, Germany's trade-reliant was leading the charge with its 0.4 per cent rise, shrugging off weak data out of China earlier in the day. Italy's FTMIB slipped after two days of gains and France's CAC 40 was marginally lower.

The biggest boost to benchmark index were shares of British American Tobacco, up 3 per cent after it raised its full-year revenue forecast, even as it said a slowdown in the US vaping market would lead to lower revenue growth in its vaping arm.

Sweden's SEB gained more than 3 per cent as said it saw no need for further action after a television report said accounts at the bank had links to suspected money laundering in Estonia.

Engineering group Andritz suffered their sharpest decline in nearly seven months after the Austrian firm forecast next year's profit to be similar to 2019, despite expecting a significant increase in sales. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US sanctions on French digital tax 'incomprehensible': minister

[PARIS] French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday it would be "incomprehensible" for the United...

Nov 28, 2019 06:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Tata Steel locks horns with union over 3,000 job cuts

[LONDON] Tata Steel Europe said on Wednesday it had begun talks with its workers on a "transformation programme"...

Nov 28, 2019 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Mexico central bank cuts economic growth forecast into the red

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's central bank cuts its growth forecast for 2019 Wednesday to a range of -0.2 to 0.2 per cent,...

Nov 28, 2019 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

US, Mexico, Canada negotiators making final USMCA push

[WASHINGTON] US, Mexican and Canadian trade negotiators met on Wednesday in an effort to put the final touches on a...

Nov 28, 2019 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

US saw 'modest' expansion in recent weeks, manufacturing mostly flat: Federal Reserve

[WASHINGTON] Economic activity in the United States continued its "modest" growth in the past six weeks, but trade...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly