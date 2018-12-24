You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares dip in thin holiday trade

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 4:41 PM

doc73bysho357c6ialuoe3_doc6uehsczkxzb1mxncehol.jpg
European shares fell at the start of a holiday-shortened week on Monday as worries over slowing economic growth and tighter monetary conditions continued to weigh.
Bloomberg

[MILAN] European shares fell at the start of a holiday-shortened week on Monday as worries over slowing economic growth and tighter monetary conditions continued to weigh.

By 0812 GMT, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.6 per cent, while France's CAC and Spain's IBEX eased 0.7 and 0.5 per cent respectively. Germany's DAX and Italy's FTSE MIB were shut for Christmas Eve.

"Markets still under pressure from last week's more hawkish Fed update, exacerbating fears about slowing growth and more expensive refinancing following years of stimulus," said Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets.

European shares are down 13.5 per cent so far in 2018 and are on track for their worst yearly performance since 2008, having fallen back to their lowest level since 2016 last week following a disappointing rate outlook from the US Federal Reserve.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Also dampening sentiment on Monday were worries over political stability in the Unites States after an aide to President Donald Trump said the partial government shutdown could continue into New Year.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

BT_20181224_RJENSIGN_3650433.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Technology

Ensign sees big potential in Asia cybersecurity

BP_IPC_241218_6.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

Most Read

1 Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead
2 Global banks chasing Asia techs' transaction business as trade tensions continue
3 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
4 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
5 An investment strategy that consistently underperforms

Must Read

Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore core inflation slips to 1.7% in November, below economists' estimates

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to buy 3 logistics properties in France for 21.6m euros

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Optus extends partnership with fellow Australia telco Vocus Group

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong stock exchange rejects CNMC Goldmine's dual listing application

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening