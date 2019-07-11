You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares end lower as Federal Reserve optimism short-lived; banks outperform

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 6:11 AM

EUROPE STOCKS(REUTERS)_0.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares closed lower for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as concerns about trade tensions and a weak global economy highlighted by Fed chair Jerome Powell overshadowed short-lived optimism of an interest rate cut later in the month.

Mr Powell said trade uncertainties and concerns about the global economy continue to weigh on the US economic outlook and the US central bank stands ready to "act as appropriate" to sustain a decade-long expansion.

Markets jumped on the comments as sufficiently dovish pushing the S&P 500 above the 3,000 mark for the first time and sending most European indices into positive territory.

The optimism was however, short-lived with all major indices slipping back into negative territory and the pan-European index Stoxx 600 closing 0.2 per cent lower.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"So far the central banker hasn't given much away in terms of clues as to possible changes to monetary policy, although earlier in the day, he warned that uncertainties have continued," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets.

"Some dealers are sitting on their hands until they get a clear view from Powell."

Mr Powell's statements on the global economy come a day after German chemical giant BASF warned that the protracted trade war between the United States and China was likely to eat into corporate earnings, in particular for the agricultural and auto sectors.

Bond proxies such as real estate and telecom were the biggest losers but banks and Milan's bank-heavy FTMIB index outperformed as robust industrial data out of France and Italy earlier in the day helped push euro zone bond yields higher.

A surge in crude prices and gains for metals helped energy and mining majors helped the oil and gas and basic resources sectors gain nearly 0.6 per cent each.

Chip stocks led by AMS also fared better after TSMC reported its best monthly sales in June since December.

Planemaker Airbus rose 1.5 per cent after confirming deliveries rose by 28 per cent in the first-half of the year, putting it ahead of Boeing for the first time in eight years.

Among individual losers, British recruiter Hays Plc was down 6.6 per cent as peer Pagegroup tumbled 15 per cent after issuing a profit warning, while fashion retailer Superdry slid on posting disappointing full-year results.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nwy_GOOGLE_110719_12_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

nwy_GOOGLE_110719_12_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

BT_20190711_VIESG107W0N_3832115.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
SME

Scale-up SG to groom promising local firms to be world powerhouses

nwy_ Jerome Powell_110719_17_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Door open to US rate cut as Federal Reserve's Powell flags economic uncertainties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly