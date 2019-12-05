You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares jump 1% as report revives US-China trade optimism

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 5:53 AM

nz_EUROPESTOCKS_051219.jpg
European shares bounced back from a four-day slump on Wednesday, lifted by a report that Beijing and Washington are moving closer to a trade deal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares bounced back from a four-day slump on Wednesday, lifted by a report that Beijing and Washington are moving closer to a trade deal.

The STOXX 600 closed 1.2 per cent up after Bloomberg reported that the two sides were closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a phase one trade deal.

The report lifted the benchmark from a one-month low hit on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said a deal might have to wait until after the US presidential election next November.

"I don't think people are positioned one way or the other," said Chi Chan, European equities portfolio manager at Hermes Investment Management. "The reason is, every time you get a bit of news the market swings quite violently ... that shows there is nothing particularly baked in."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's the marginal buyer that is moving the market."

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares down for 4th day on trade worries; Germany outperforms

Financials and industrials led the charge, with planemaker Airbus rising 3.2 per cent after winning an order from US carrier United Airlines.

Further support came from IHS Markit's better than expected final reading on November business activity in the euro zone.

Trade-sensitive German shares were up 1.2 per cent, logging their biggest percentage gain in a month. Chipmakers such as Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics gained more than 1.4 per cent after upbeat earnings forecast from US peer Microchip Technology.

Dutch semiconductor company ASML Holding advanced by 2.6 per cent after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on expectations of strong performance in 2020.

French shares gained 1.3 per cent after Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that they hoped to smooth out their differences over a digital services tax. Washington has threatened 100 per cent tariffs on French champagne, handbags and other products if France proceeds with the proposed tax on big technology companies.

Luxury stocks such as LVMH, Kering and Hermes firmed by between 0.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent, enjoying some respite after a rough day on Tuesday because of Trump's tariff threat.

A big faller was French telecoms company Orange, which slid 4.7 per cent after traders pointed to disappointment over the firm's dividend outlook.

London shares lagged, rising only 0.4 per cent, partly because of a rally in the pound, which tends to hit heavyweights with international exposure.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 06:14 AM
Consumer

Travel giant Expedia sends CEO packing after weak results

[SAN FRANCISCO] Online travel giant Expedia announced the immediate departures Wednesday of...

Dec 5, 2019 06:07 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street bounces back on renewed trade optimism

[NEW YORK] Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday as investor optimism got a boost from US President Donald Trump's...

Dec 5, 2019 06:04 AM
Government & Economy

US, China move closer to trade deal despite harsh rhetoric

[WASHINGTON] The US and China are moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a...

Dec 5, 2019 05:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil jumps 3% on US stockpiles drop; further Opec output cuts seen

[NEW YORK] Oil prices surged more than 3 per cent on Wednesday on expectations that Opec and allied producers would...

Dec 5, 2019 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Dominant US service sector slows in November

[WASHINGTON] Activity in the US service sector, which makes up lion's share of the world's largest economy, slowed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly