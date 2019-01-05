You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares post best day since June 2016

Sat, Jan 05, 2019 - 6:05 AM

SL_jp_050119_16.jpg
European shares posted their biggest daily gain since June 2016 as buoyant US job data and hopes of better Sino/US trade relations boosted shares after a gloomy week during which a rare revenue warning from Apple caused havoc.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares posted their biggest daily gain since June 2016 as buoyant US job data and hopes of better Sino/US trade relations boosted shares after a gloomy week during which a rare revenue warning from Apple caused havoc.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also reassured investors concerned about a US economic slowdown, saying the central bank would be sensitive to the downside risks currently priced in the market.

Europe's Stoxx 600 rose 2.8 per cent, with strong gains across the region's bourses.

"A solid set of job numbers and some comfortable words from the chairman of the Federal Reserve have been just the ticket to get markets into bullish mode", said IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Stocks sensitive to trade tensions led the gains.

Mining companies jumped 5.4 per cent, the top gainer as copper prices recovered on news of new trade talks between China and the United States.

Autos, which suffered in 2018 from the trade dispute, jumped 4.5 per cent.

Oil stocks also rallied close to 3 per cent, getting a lift from rising oil prices and a survey showing China's services sector expanded in December.

Outside trade-related moves, Bayer shares climbed 6.7 per cent. A ruling by a US judge could restrict evidence favoring the plaintiffs in lawsuits alleging Bayer's glyphosate-based weed killer causes cancer.

Tech stocks, which plunged 4 per cent after Apple's revenue warning, rose 2.85 per cent.

Chipmaker AMS, which provides the facial recognition technology used in the latest iPhone, rose 4 per cent - a modest recovery after Thursday's 23 per cent plunge.

ProsiebenSat 1 shares fell 3.4 per cent after Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, in a negative note on European TV highlighting rising competitive pressure from subscription video on demand platforms.

As the fourth-quarter results season approaches, analysts remain pessimistic about European earnings. They have cut earnings forecasts continuously since September 2018.

Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald, said he was slightly "overweight" on equities, expecting an economic slowdown but not a contraction.

"If we're going to see moderate growth in 2019 but nothing too exciting, are market participants willing to be outside risk assets for that entire time?"

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190105_JLWRAP1_3660222.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance

BT_20190105_FRONT5F_3660449-1.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Brunch

Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

BT_20190105_YOTENDER5_3660017.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Real Estate

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House have second go at en bloc sale

Most Read

1 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
2 Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up
3 Tesla's Musk says Singapore government has been ‘unwelcome'
4 Singapore Reits start the year well, 'likely to continue to shine'
5 Siblings owning 2 units file objections to City Towers sale

Must Read

BT_20190105_FRONT5F_3660449-1.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Brunch

Scrapping retirement: the case for tapping the senior workforce

BT_20190105_JLWRAP1_3660222.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks partner fintechs in quest for digital dominance

BT_20190105_RRMERGER5_3660367.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Global M&A value up in 2018, but deal count down for the first time since 2010: report

BT_20190105_MRARA5_3660652.jpg
Jan 5, 2019
Real Estate

ARA, Chelsfield acquire Manulife Centre in Singapore for S$555.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening