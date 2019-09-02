You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares rise in cautious trade, FTSE shines

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 4:21 PM

doc76xfo3hic2uvi5tep7s_doc76e88wghvtjaz23tcg1.jpg
Britain's FTSE 100's 0.4 per cent jump led gains, with mining majors such as BHP and Rio Tinto rising on a surge in iron ore prices overnight in top consumer China.
REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares opened higher on Monday, driven by a rally in miners, while sentiment remained fragile as the United States and China kicked off the latest round of tit-for-tat tariffs on each others goods.

Britain's FTSE 100's 0.4 per cent jump led gains, with mining majors such as BHP and Rio Tinto rising on a surge in iron ore prices overnight in top consumer China.

Iron ore prices were supported by a pledge on Saturday from Beijing to beef up investment in infrastructure projects and regional development to support a slowing economy. Meanwhile, Washington's 15 per cent tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods came into effect on Sunday, while China began to implement new duties on a US$75 billion target list.

However, both sides will still meet for talks later this month, US President Donald Trump said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trade-sensitive German shares was up 0.1 per cent and the pan-European stocks benchmark index STOXX 600 rose 0.3 per cent by 0714 GMT, beginning September higher after a 1.6 per cent drop in August as the trade war, which has roiled financial markets and raised global recession fears, rages on for more than a year.

With US markets shut for a local holiday, volumes are expected to thin.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file73zm3a1y7ad1exhy7cvw.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: IHH Healthcare, Keppel, Olam, TPV, SembMarine, BreadTalk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly